Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2024 - Enabling Technologies Evolving Neurostimulation Therapies

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neurostimulation Devices Market: Focus on Technology Type, Application,17 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neurostimulation devices market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the industry?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global neurostimulation devices market in 2018?

How is each segment of the global neurostimulation market expected to grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2024?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

What are the key developmental strategies which are being implemented by the key players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key product types in the neurostimulation devices market? What are the major benefits of each product type?

How has the market been segmented on the basis of application? Which application is dominating the global neurostimulation devices market and its reason?

Who are the key manufacturers in the neurostimulation devices market and what are their contributions?

What is the scope of each neuromodulation product in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for neurostimulation devices?

What is the growth potential of neurostimulation devices in each region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World? Which neurostimulation device has the most promising growth and in which application type?

The global neurostimulation devices market has been witnessing annual growth rate of approximately 13.14% in past three years (2015-2018), and the market is expected to continue to grow with the CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Growing at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period of 2019-2024, the spinal cord stimulation devices segment is anticipated to generate a value of $4.7 billion in 2024. However, the global market for auditory implants is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.94% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

The emergence of factors such as changing dietary habits, irregular sleep patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and stringent work patterns involving prolonged work duration, poor body postures, repetitive trauma, and high levels of anxiety and stress are the leading causes of neurological disorders and chronic pain.



Further, the high prevalence of road accidents resulting in devastating traumatic injury has significantly increased the cases of spinal cord injuries resulting in dysfunctioning of the nervous system. According to the Global Health Data Exchange, in 2017 the combined global incidence of neurological disorders and chronic pain was 3.97 billion, which includes several medical conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, low back pain, stroke, traumatic brain injury, migraine, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, and Parkinson's disease.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Evolution of the Neurostimulation therapy

1.2 Enabling Technologies Evolving Neurostimulation Therapies

1.3 Benefits of Neurostimulation technology

1.4 Global Market Scenario

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Growing Incidence of Neurological Disorders

2.3.2 Increased Side-Effects of Pain Management Medications in Geriatric Population

2.3.3 Limited Success Rate of Drugs Targeting Specific Disease

2.3.4 Advent of Sedentary Lifestyles Resulting Massive Burden of Chronic Pain

2.3.5 Growing Concerns Pertaining to Pelvic Health of Geriatric Population

2.4 Market Challenge

2.4.1 Financial Burden of Product Recalls

2.4.2 Lack of Long Term Clinical Studies

2.4.3 Lack of Pain Specialist

2.4.4 Increased Regulatory Scrutiny

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.5.1 Evolution of Biomarker-Based Therapeutics Enabling Early Diagnostics of Neurological Disorders

2.5.2 Development of Closed Loop Neuromodulation



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Product Launches

3.1.2 Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 Awards and Recognitions

3.1.5 Business Expansion and Others

3.2 Market Share Analysis (2016 and 2017)

3.3 Market Share Analysis for Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market, 2016 and 2017

3.4 Market Share Analysis for Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, 2016 and 2017

3.5 Market Share Analysis for Global Auditory Brainstem Implants Market, 2016 and 2017

3.6 Growth Share Analysis



4 Regulatory Framework

4.1 Regulatory Organizations/ Associations/ Consortiums

4.2 Patent Landscape

4.3 Product Pipeline Table: Product Pipeline for Neurostimulation Devices Market



5 Global Neurostimulation Devices Market (by Product)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Implantable Neurostimulation Devices

5.2.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

5.2.2 Auditory Brainstem Implant

5.2.3 Deep Brain Stimulation

5.2.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation(VNS) Devices

5.2.5 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

5.2.6 Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Non-Implantable Neurostimulation Devices



6 Global Neurostimulation Devices Market (by Application)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Pain Management

6.3 Hearing Loss

6.4 Parkinson's Disease

6.5 Epilepsy

6.6 Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

6.7 Depression

6.8 Others



7 Global Neurostimulation Devices Market (by Region)

7.1 Global Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 The U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 The U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Russia

7.3.7 Switzerland

7.3.8 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 South Korea

7.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Argentina

7.5.4 Rest-of-Latin America

7.6 Rest-of-the-World



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Product Analysis

8.1.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Prominent Companies)

8.2 Overview



Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Nuvectra Corporation

SPR Therapeutics, LLC

STYMCO Medical, LLC

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

