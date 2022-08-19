Neurosurgery Market Appraised to Reach USD 21.19 Billion by 2029, with Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Value Forecast

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Neurosurgery Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Neurosurgery market research report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. In addition, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for producing Neurosurgery market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the neurosurgery market which was USD 9.03 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 21.19 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Around 7 to 10 million people worldwide today suffer from Parkinson's disease. A neurological illness is one of the main causes of morbidity and disability worldwide. During the forecast period, technological developments in neurosurgery are anticipated to drive the market.

The medical specialty of neurosurgery deals with the operation and treatment of the neurological system, which includes the head, spinal column, spine, and nerves. Neurosurgery aids in the diagnosis of patients who have brain tumours, spinal cord injuries brought by accidents, neck and back discomfort, and abnormal spinal fluid movement.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Medtronic ( Ireland )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Stryker (U.S.)

Brainlab AG ( Germany )

) Integra LifeSciences (U.S.)

Scopis GmbH ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Elekta ( Sweden )

) Cyberonics, Inc. (U.S.)

Micromar Ind. e Com. LTDA ( Spain )

) Neuros Medical (U.S.)

Recent Development

In July 2020, To address the distinct needs and reduce healthcare costs, Stryker launched an Ambulatory Surgery Center-focused business.

In 2019, The Vercise Cartesia Directional Lead Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System was introduced by Boston Scientific Corporation along with the Vercise PC and Vercise Gevia DBS Systems.

Opportunities

Technological developments in surgical equipments

The market is also predicted to grow faster as a result of increased end-user awareness of novel goods and rising demand for MI operations. Moreover, one important element supporting the growth of the neurosurgery market throughout the predicted period is the expanding technological developments in surgical equipment.

Segmentation:- Neurosurgery Market

Product Type

Neuro-Interventional Devices

Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices

Neurosurgical Navigation Systems

Neurostimulation Services

Others

End Use

Hospital

Research

Neurosurgery Market, By Region:

Global Neurosurgery market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Neurosurgery market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Neurosurgery market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the Neurosurgery Market

Neurosurgery Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological advancement in neurosurgery

A typical transition away from conventional equipment and toward energy-efficient equipment based on novel technology has been brought by technological advancements. Several cutting-edge techniques currently make neurosurgery easier than it was in the past.

Endoscopic techniques' adoption is a significant market advancement. Compared to conventional open operations, it only necessitates fewer incisions, which results in less scarring. Additionally, recovery time is shorter.

Rise in research projects

On the other hand, an increase in research projects aimed at creating cutting-edge technologies would open up more chances for the neurosurgery market to expand during the time covered by the forecast.

Rising prevalence of neurological conditions

The market is expanding as a result of the rising prevalence of neurological conditions like transnasal haemorrhage, intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH), traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, depression, and Parkinson's.

Table of Contents: Global Neurosurgery Market

