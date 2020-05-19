Neurotechnology's Proprietary Fingerprint Recognition Algorithm Tops Test at FVC-onGoing

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions, robotics, ultrasound and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced that the company's proprietary fingerprint recognition algorithm achieved the highest accuracy in the latest FVC-onGoing fingerprint verification results. The fingerprint extractor and matcher, which are included in Neurotechnology's MegaMatcher SDK , were ranked as the most accurate for both FV-STD-1.0 and FV-HARD-1.0 benchmarks.

"With this top-ranked result in the FVC-onGoing and our top ranking in both the NIST MINEX III and PFT III evaluations, we are pleased to be able to call our fingerprint algorithm the most accurate in the world," said Evaldas Borcovas, fingerprint recognition team lead at Neurotechnology. "I am proud of our team for achieving algorithms with such high accuracy, and it is a testament to our company's many years of dedication to the field of biometrics. Our customers can be confident that our technology will provide them with the best possible performance," Borcovas added.

FVC-onGoing is an evaluation system for fingerprint recognition algorithms first organized in 2009 by the Biometric System Laboratory team at the University of Bologna in Italy. The FV-STD-1.0 benchmark contains fingerprint images acquired in operational conditions using high-quality optical scanners. The FV-HARD-1.0 benchmark contains a relevant number of difficult cases (noisy images, distorted impressions, etc.) that make fingerprint verification more challenging.

The top-ranked Neurotechnology fingerprint algorithm evaluated at FVC-onGoing is part of the Neurotechnology MegaMatcher multibiometric product line which covers fingerprint (VeriFinger), face (VeriLook), eye iris (VeriEye) and voice (VeriSpeak) modalities. It is also used in solutions for large and national-scale applications in Neurotechnology's MegaMatcher Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and MegaMatcher Accelerator products.

MegaMatcher SDKs, and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line, can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. A free 30-day trial is available and, as with all Neurotechnology products, the latest version is a free upgrade for existing customers.

For more information, go to www.neurotechnology.com .

ABOUT NEUROTECHNOLOGY

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT, IREX and FVC-onGoing.

