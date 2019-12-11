NeuroTrauma Sciences Enters Into Worldwide License Agreement with Emory University for Molecules to Treat Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC (NTS), a biopharmaceutical company, and Emory University (Emory), a non-profit organization, today announced that they have entered into a license agreement for patents and technology invented at Emory. Under the license agreement, Emory has granted NTS an exclusive worldwide license for NTS-1104 and related compounds, proprietary and patented neuroactive compounds for the treatment of acquired brain injury, such as ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussion.

The agreement follows a one-year option agreement under which NTS conducted preclinical research on products resulting from the Emory technology, including lead compound NTS-1104, a novel, neuroactive small molecule. Under the license agreement, NTS will have the global rights to develop the technology commercially. NTS will pay an undisclosed license fee and certain expenses to Emory and Emory will receive certain milestone payments and a single-digit royalty on future sales in the licensed territory. Further to enacting the agreement, NTS expects to undertake Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies immediately.

"Our initial preclinical research on NTS-1104 has yielded compelling results, which has led us to exercise our option for the Emory technology," said Carl Long, Chief Executive Officer. "We are continuing extensive preclinical work with the goal of initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial in stroke as soon as possible. Additionally, we are accelerating our plans for development in TBI."

"Achieving efficient delivery of a neuroprotectant into the brain is crucial for acute intervention in neural injury," said Dennis Liotta, Director, Emory Institute for Drug Development and Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor, Department of Chemistry. "These novel compounds may penetrate the blood brain barrier and, with further testing, could become attractive candidates used to treat stroke and TBI patients."

About Emory Institute for Drug Development

The Emory Institute for Drug Development (EIDD) was founded to provide the multidisciplinary capabilities that are required to effectively advance cutting-edge drug discovery and development programs at the preclinical stage. The EIDD supports dedicated teams focused on Medicinal and Process Chemistry, Virology and Molecular Biology, Bioanalytical Chemistry, Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics. It is the ideal work environment for creative and highly motivated translational research scientists to apply their skills to drug discovery and optimization.

Together with its industrial partner DRIVE, LLC, (DRug Innovation Ventures at Emory) the EIDD is currently focused on advancing a new generation of antiviral treatments to address new and emerging pathogens and biodefense threats. For more information, please visit http://eidd.emory.edu//about.html.

About NeuroTrauma Sciences

NeuroTrauma Sciences (NTS), a private biopharmaceutical company, is focused on developing novel therapies to treat the complications of brain injuries due to stroke, traumatic brain injury and concussion, and other neurological conditions. NTS was founded in 2016. For additional information, please visit www.neurotraumasciences.com.

