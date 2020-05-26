Neurotrope Announces Investor Update Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotrope, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRP) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast to give an update on Bryostatin and the recently proposed merger between Neurotrope and Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, L.L.C. to form Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The investor call is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Neurotrope management team will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 651-0992 (U.S. and Canada) or (918) 922-6081 (international), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 1870579.

The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at www.neurotrope.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Neurotrope, Inc.

Neurotrope is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Neurotrope has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease, and preclinical studies for rare diseases and brain injury, including Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, Rett syndrome, and traumatic brain injury. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neurotrope for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Neurotrope has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, L.L.C. and Neurotrope have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction resulting in a newly formed company focused on men's health conditions, which will be named Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Petros"). Upon closing of the transaction, Bryostatin-1 and substantially all of Neurotrope's existing assets, operations and liabilities, except for cash retained by Petros in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, will be spun-out into a new, separately traded company, which will be named Neurotrope Bioscience, Inc.

Additional information about Neurotrope may be found on its website: www.neurotrope.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No public offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Additional Information Will be Filed with the SEC

In connection with the proposed transaction between Petros, Neurotrope and Metuchen, Petros intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement that will contain a proxy statement and prospectus. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT NEUROTROPE MAY FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS. Stockholders may obtain, free of charge, copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and any other documents filed by Petros with the SEC in connection with the proposed transactions at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ), at Neurotrope's website: www.neurotrope.com , or by directing written request to: Neurotrope, Inc., 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Robert Weinstein.

Participants in the Solicitation

Petros, Neurotrope, Metuchen and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Neurotrope in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the special interests of these directors and executive officers in the merger will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus referred to above. Additional information regarding the directors and executive officers of Neurotrope is also included in Neurotrope's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A relating to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on June 5, 2019. This document is available free of charge at the SEC web site ( www.sec.gov ), at Neurotrope's website, or by directing a written request to Neurotrope as described above.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Petros, Neurotrope, Metuchen, the combined company, the proposed transaction and other matters. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which Neurotrope has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the risk that the conditions to the closing of the proposed transactions are not satisfied, including the failure to obtain stockholder approval for the proposed transactions in a timely manner or at all; uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transactions and the ability of each of Petros, Neurotrope and Metuchen to consummate the proposed transactions; risks related to Petros' initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the closing of the proposed transactions; risks related to Neurotrope's ability to correctly estimate its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the proposed transactions; the ability of Neurotrope or Metuchen to protect their respective intellectual property rights; competitive responses to the transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transactions; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transactions; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including Neurotrope's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Neurotrope's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Neurotrope can give no assurance that the conditions to the proposed transactions will be satisfied. Except as required by applicable law, Neurotrope does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Corporate:

Robert Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer

973.242.0005 ext. 101 | [email protected]

Investors and Media:

Lisa Sher

Argot Partners

212.600.1902 | [email protected]

