NeuroVascular Quality Initiative-Quality Outcomes Database (NVQI-QOD) and the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) Form New Alliance

FAIRFAX, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) and NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA) are pleased to welcome the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) to the NeuroVascular Quality Initiative-Quality Outcomes Database (NVQI-QOD). SVIN joins SNIS and NPA to expand the breadth and depth of the NVQI-QOD, the premier neurovascular registry focused on improving clinical care and outcomes for patients with stroke and intracranial cerebrovascular diseases.

NVQI-QOD is governed by the SNIS Patient Safety Organization (SNIS PSO), which takes direction from a Governing Council composed of representatives from all three organizations. NVQI-QOD is uniquely focused on neurovascular care providing real-time actionable data, comparable metrics and data on device effectiveness. Supported on the M2S® PATHWAYS™ platform, this web-based registry integrates into a variety of workflows, providing stakeholders with a secure and robust registry solution.

"We are very excited to collaborate with SNIS and NPA," said SVIN President David S. Liebeskind, MD, FAHA, FAAN, FSVIN, FWSO. "Bringing together all three organizations is an incredible opportunity to impact patient care and work to solidify NVQI-QOD as the global neurovascular registry."

"This addition of SVIN will facilitate the support and participation of nearly all neurointerventional providers for the NVQI-QOD registry which harbors the most advanced quality metrics and electronic databases in our field, providing the sample size and statistical power of potentially hundreds of institutions," said SNIS PSO Medical Director Sameer A. Ansari, MD, PhD.

"This collaboration continues the expansion of our mission to harness the power of data to improve the quality of neurosurgical care. We welcome SVIN and look forward to working together," said Kevin M. Cockroft, MD, MSc, FAANS, FACS, FAHA, Vice Chair of NPA's Board of Directors.

Developed by physicians for physicians, NVQI-QOD captures 100% of procedures, including important demographic, procedural and post-operative data to provide comprehensive outcome analysis and inform performance improvement. A significant advantage of the NVQI-QOD database is the inclusion of long-term outcomes, to one year or longer.

About the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS)

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a multidisciplinary society of professionals dedicated to excellence in minimally invasive neuroendovascular care through advocacy, research, education and evidence-based guidelines. To learn more, visit www.snisonline.org. Follow us on Twitter @SNISinfo.

About the NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA)

The NeuroPoint Alliance (NPA) was established in 2008 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to collect, analyze and report on nationwide clinical data from neurosurgical practices using online technologies. It is designed to meet the quality care and research needs of individual neurosurgeons and neurosurgical practices, national organizations, health care plans, the biomedical industry and government agencies. To learn more, visit www.neuropoint.org .

About The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN)

The Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology achieves the highest level of patient care through collaboration in scientific research and education. The Society provides opportunities to connect leaders in the field and provides a platform for dialogue and creation of practice standards. Our mission is to advance vascular and interventional neurology to improve clinical outcomes of stroke and cerebrovascular disorders. For further information about SVIN, visit www.svin.org.

About Medstreaming/M2S Inc.

Medstreaming-M2S is a medical informatics company specializing in registry development, workflow productivity technology, and clinical imaging services. M2S, a division of Medstreaming, is a leading provider of web-based registry services for medical societies that allow users to analyze and benchmark their clinical performance to improve healthcare. Together, Medstreaming-M2S provides a comprehensive real-world evidence platform that offers innovative technology and services for healthcare providers, medical societies, and industry partners to improve care, perform research and efficiently evaluate device performance. For more information visit www.m2s.com.

SOURCE Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery