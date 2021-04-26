Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market Expected to Rise by a CAGR of 14.27% by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market and Competitive Insight Report " provides the current and forecast market and comprises Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market trends and key competitors. DelveInsight estimated the market to rise at a high CAGR over the study period of 2018 – 2026.

Key Highlights of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market report :

Thrombectomy is a procedure to reduce the blood clots in the blood vessels. These devices are used to treat the brain's blockage, which may occur for many reasons, such as atheroma and thrombus in one or more arteries. Stroke is the leading cause of disability, and 80% to 85% of stroke cases are ischemic . The blood clot may cause fatal complications if left untreated, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) .

Mechanical Thrombectomy is one of the treatment procedure needed to treat ischemic stroke patients using neurovascular thrombectomy devices such as aspiration catheters or stent retrieval, or a combination of both.

The COVID-19 impacted the neurovascular thrombectomy devices heavily in 2020. The market saw a steep decline from 2019 to 2020. Due to nationwide lockdowns in every country, market access was at a high-time low. Still, the market is expected to recover to its previous size by 2026.

Fogarty® arterial embolectomy catheter (Edward LifeSciences Corporation), the Penumbra System® (Penumbra), and PRIORITYONE® Aspiration Catheter (Terumo) are some of the neurovascular thrombectomy devices in the market. Most of these available devices are FDA approved and are CE marked.

The FDA approved Edwards Lifesciences's Fogarty Arterial Embolectomy Catheter on June 12, 2020. This will help Edwards Lifesciences expand its product portfolio, making it the most significant player in the market.

On February 7, 2020, Stryker received FDA approval for the Trevo NXT ProVue Retriever, expanding its portfolio in Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices.

On April 30, 2019, Medtronic announced the commercial launch of Solitaire X revascularisation device in the United States, expanding its footprint in the US. Medtronic also introduced the Phenom 21 catheter to facilitate the delivery of all sizes of the Solitaire X device.

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Epidemiology

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke every year.

The total eligible patient population for Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices in 7MM was 30,179 cases in 2018. The largest patient pool for neurovascular thrombectomy devices was found in the United States.

About 87% of all strokes are ischemic strokes in the U.S.

The people taken into consideration are 45-80 years of age to calculate the eligible patient population for neurovascular thrombectomy devices. The incidence of stroke is higher in the older age population than in the younger generation.

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market

The treatment algorithm for this calculated patient pool, as mentioned in the 2019 updated Guidelines from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, states that anticoagulant such as intravenous (IV) tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) should be administered to all eligible acute stroke patients within 3 hours of a stroke. As with IV tPA, treatment with mechanical thrombectomy should be initiated as quickly as possible. Administration of aspirin is recommended in acute stroke patients within 24 to 48 hours after stroke onset. For patients treated with IV tPA, aspirin administration is generally delayed for 24 hours.

The Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market growth is estimated to increase due to the growing geriatric population, increased incidence and prevalence of neurovascular diseases, advancements in healthcare technology, high healthcare expenditure, and available reimbursement policies in developed countries. Along with this, technological advancements and demand for minimum invasive surgeries are the factors responsible for the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market size at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Competitors in Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market :

Edward LifeSciences Corporation

Stryker

Terumo Europe NV

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Acandis GmbH

Perflow Medical

Phenox GmbH

Penumbra

Johnson and Johnson

MicroVention, Inc.

The report proffers valuable insight for clients venturing into the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices. It acts as the source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices by providing a descriptive overview of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches, and treatment algorithm, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies. The report has a thorough review of the market containing historical and forecasted market size in 7MM by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market size.

DelveInsight's analysts have prepared this report after a thorough secondary and primary research into the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices market. Analysis and estimations are done by considering the share of top companies and industry expert viewpoints of Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices and eligible patient pool for Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices.

