NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Year End Report January - December 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Important events in 2019

KL1333

NeuroVive enrolls first subject in its European KL1333 phase Ia/b clinical study

NeuroVive initiates second part of its ongoing KL1333 Phase Ia/b clinical study

NeuroVive completes recruitment of healthy volunteers in the second part of its ongoing KL1333 clinical Phase Ia/b study

NV354

NeuroVive initiates NV354 preclinical safety studies and scales up compound production

NeuroSTAT

NeuroVive's IND for clinical development of NeuroSTAT approved by FDA

NeuroSTAT receives Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration

Financials

NeuroVive is supplied with approximately MSEK 99.0 in share issue proceeds

NeuroVive receives SEK 28.2 Million in a directed new share issue

Strategy and communications

NeuroVive updates its strategy and sharpens its focus on primary mitochondrial diseases

NeuroVive hosts the company's first Capital Markets Day

NeuroVive hosts the Mitochondria Day for the second time

Other

NeuroVive announces settlement in dispute with CicloMulsion AG

Important events after the reporting period

NeuroVive proposes a rights issue of approximately MSEK 74 before issue costs. The rights issue is guaranteed to 90%.

Financial information fourth quarter (Oct-Dec 2019)*

Net revenues: KSEK 49 (5)

Other operating income: KSEK 1,000 (1,009)

Loss before tax: KSEK 27,112 (19,978)

Loss per share: SEK -0.15 (-0.25)

(-0.25) Diluted loss per share: SEK -0.15 (-0.25)

Financial information full year 2019 (Jan-Dec 2019)*

Net revenues: KSEK 34 (5)

Other operating income: KSEK 3,500 (2,461)

Loss before tax: KSEK 77,000 (73,494)

Loss per share: SEK 0.45 (0.94)

(0.94) Diluted loss per share: SEK 0.45 (0.94)

* APM Alternative perfomance measures, see definition on page 17 in the Report.

The complete Year End report is available for download below and through NeuroVive's web site www.neurovive.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 08:40 a.m. CET on 19 February 2020.

For more information please contact:

Erik Kinnman, CEO

+46 (0)46-275-62-20

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Medicon Village, SE-223 81 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46-275-62-20 (switchboard)

info@neurovive.com , www.neurovive.com



For news subscription, please visit http://www.neurovive.com/press-releases/subscription-page/

About NeuroVive



NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases and one project, in preparation for clinical trials (NV354), for treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency. NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury (TBI) is ready to enter a clinical phase II efficacy study. The R&D portfolio also consists of early projects for primary mitochondrial disease, and NASH. NeuroVive's ambition is to take drugs for primary mitochondrial diseases through clinical development and all the way to market, with or without partners. For the TBI and NASH projects the goal is to enter strategic partnerships. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licenced to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for local treatment development of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTC Market's Pink Open market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neurovive-pharmaceutical/r/neurovive-pharmaceutical-ab-year-end-report-january---december-2019,c3038975

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6574/3038975/1196579.pdf NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Year End Report January - December 2019

SOURCE NeuroVive Pharmaceutical