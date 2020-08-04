NeuTigers and Rajant Begin Validation Testing for CovidDeep: AI-Powered Solution to Screen for SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 by Analyzing Smart Devices' Built-In Sensor Data

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuTigers , a leading-edge startup that is revolutionizing the next generation of energy/latency-efficient artificial intelligence (AI), has teamed up with Rajant Corporation, to bring new solutions to the world. As a first step, both companies are addressing the global public health crisis through CovidDeep, an AI-powered monitoring and screening solution to detect the different phases of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, currently in validation after a promising clinical trial.

In a recent study with San Matteo Hospital in Pavia, Italy, researchers demonstrated that CovidDeep's efficient AI neural networks can differentiate between healthy participants (tested SARS-CoV-2 negative), asymptomatic (tested SARS-CoV-2 positive that can stay home), or even symptomatic (SARS-CoV-2 positive that needs hospitalization), using only a small field of clinical biometric data obtained non-intrusively from off-the-shelf, wearable medical sensors. Following further validation, the solution could help in triaging people for targeted viral and antibody testing, getting them to self-quarantine sooner, get treatment faster, and, importantly, enable the world to get back to work and restart the economy.

CovidDeep can empower medical professionals and individuals by:

Using data collected in a HIPAA/GDPR-compliant manner from medical sensors embedded in smartphones, smartwatches and/or wearables

Applying a machine learning model to screen participants and classify them as healthy, asymptomatic, or symptomatic

Delivering efficient screening methods for SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 globally, so those in resource and supply-strained areas can concentrate on the most urgent cases

"Right now, our biggest question is, how can we return to an open society and a productive economy without risking the collapse of the healthcare system? The answer is through a scalable SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 screening system, which we knew we could bring to life with Rajant as our partner," says Adel Laoui, CEO and founder of NeuTigers. "This is an essential advancement in smart healthcare, but our work doesn't stop there. This partnership with Rajant also enables us to strategically address issues across cybersecurity, edge computing, and other IoT use cases across multiple verticals."

"When we think about an AI-powered future, a SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 screening solution is just the beginning. Our partnership with NeuTigers enables state-of-the-art AI applications in the healthcare, construction, and transportation industries, among others," says Robert Schena, CEO of Rajant. "We have a responsibility to apply our technology in ways that support the greater global good, and with NeuTigers, we're poised to tackle the immediate challenges of AI without losing sight of the big picture."

"CovidDeep does not require the presence of a nurse or physician during testing. It uses physiological signals extracted using commercially available devices and achieves high test accuracy. As a result, it provides a testing mechanism that is accurate, easily accessible to the public, and easy for individuals to use. Furthermore, this mechanism only requires a few minutes of data collection from an individual to perform an inference," says study co-author Professor Ignazio R. Marino MD, EVP Jefferson International Innovative Strategic Ventures, Thomas Jefferson University, and Jefferson Health. "Thus CovidDeep has the potential to impact how we screen for SARS-CoV-2, and subsequently triage the use of other diagnostic resources."

About the Validation Study

NeuTigers and Rajant partnered with San Matteo Hospital in Pavia, Italy for a clinical trial, obtaining digital physiological data with the following paired mobile devices: Empatica E4 smartwatch, Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone, and a pulse oximeter and questionnaire. Results suggested a promising tool in the future, so the companies are proceeding with validation testing.

The validation study is especially critical to frontline healthcare workers. CovidDeep is based on voluntary participation, provides anonymity, does not use personal data nor geolocation information, and operates in full compliance with US-HIPAA and EU-GDPR regulations. If interested in volunteering for this no-cost, crowd-sourced study to help enable a much-needed COVID-19 screening solution, please visit https://www.neutigers.com/coviddeep , or call 401-326-4839.

About NeuTigers

NeuTigers is a leading edge company that is revolutionizing the application of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence property from Princeton University. It specializes in solving healthcare and IoT problems using a unique energy/latency-efficient AI technology platform that can port intelligent services to diverse hardware platforms from sensors to mobile devices and cloud servers. For more information, visit www.neutigers.com .

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 60 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

