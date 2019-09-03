Neutrino Energy - Neutrinovoltaics Help Renewable Energy Infrastructure Grow: The China Example

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neutrino Energy Group cooperates with a worldwide team of scientists and various international research centers, which deal with application research, the conversion of invisible radiation spectra of the sun, among other things, such as neutrinos (high-energy particles, which ceaselessly reach the Earth) in electric power.

China has had to contend with the drawbacks of current renewable energy technology

Renewable energy is unmistakably the way of the future. As a species, we can't continue to rely on fossil fuels, and nuclear energy still has many flaws despite recent advancements. To meet the energy needs of the coming age, it's essential to invest heavily in renewable energy development, but a lot of obstacles still remain on the path to true energy self-sufficiency.

Renewable Energy Infrastructure Is Problematic

Recently, China has had to contend with the drawbacks of current renewable energy technology in a big way. This country is famous for its sweeping renewable energy projects out in the middle of nowhere, but current photovoltaic energy technology, for instance, involves a surprising amount of waste that's challenging to deal with.

In the world of energy, the reduction of generated energy due to inefficient infrastructure is called "curtailment." This term is used to refer to any instance in which an energy-producing device doesn't deliver as much energy as it should. Hydroelectric dams are curtailed during droughts, and photovoltaic arrays can be curtailed when their wiring and components are sub-par.

In China, curtailment often comes in the form of rolling shutdowns of remote photovoltaic grids when supply and demand don't match up. Even if China's photovoltaic grids are high-quality, shutting them down for extended periods simply due to grid mix-ups reduces their energy output to an unacceptable degree.

The Alternative Is Much Worse

Still, it's necessary to commend China for its attempts to embrace renewable energy. As the world's largest polluter, China's major cities are choked in smog and many parts of this nation's charming lowlands and waterways are heavily contaminated with toxic junk. The whole world needs to wake up and embrace renewable energy, and China's industrial might is in the greatest need of a wake-up call.

Even if entire solar arrays need to get shut down just to infrastructure inefficiency or photovoltaics only end up delivering 30% of their intended amperage due to extended delivery distances, some solar energy is better than no solar energy. The advent of a new renewable energy technology, however, is poised to take some of the load off existing renewables like solar and wind.



Neutrino Energy Takes the Load off Renewables

For years, scientists have been mesmerized by neutrinos. These particles pass through everything around us at lightning-fast speed, but we never see them. Neutrinos pass effortlessly through almost every natural and man-made substance, and quite a few scientists and engineers have dreamed longingly of a day when neutrinos could be harnessed to produce electricity.

They said it couldn't be done, but when the scientific community was informed in 2015 that neutrinos have mass, it became necessary to grapple with the idea that these ethereal particles could potentially be harnessed for energy. Within a couple of short years, the Neutrino Energy Group, which had already been in existence since 2008, announced that it had successfully harvested electrical energy from the mass of passing neutrinos.

Neutrinovoltaic Electricity: Anytime, Anywhere

The potential of neutrinovoltaic electricity is mind-boggling. All this time, neutrinos had been passing right by us, but we never thought to harness this cosmic energy for our own uses. Those who have witnessed the dawn of the neutrino energy era must feel the same as the primitive humans who invented the water wheel; just like the water in a river, neutrinos are passing by all the time, and it's up to us to harness this potential energy for the furtherment of our species.

The main problems with existing renewable energy technologies are environmental. Photovoltaic arrays must be exposed to direct sunlight to operate, and both landforms and diurnal cycles can reduce the energy production potential of these arrays. Solar panels still work when it's cloudy, but they don't produce any energy under piles of snow. Similarly, wind farms only work when the wind is blowing, and they are useless when the air is calm.

Neutrino energy devices, however, can generate electricity anywhere at any time. Whether it's in the middle of the night or inside a deep cave, neutrinos are always passing through us and everything we see, which means that these energy production devices never stop working even for an instant.



Meet the Neutrino Energy Group

The Neutrino Energy Group is carrying the torch of human energy production forward with its multi-national effort to get to the bottom of neutrino science and develop the world's first consumer-level neutrino energy generation devices. Founder Holger Thorsten Schubart is confident that neutrinovoltaic energy generators will be powering smartphones and laptops within a few years, and from there, it's on to appliances and eventually entire homes.

Neutrino energy isn't meant to replace existing renewable energy technologies, but it does solve many of the existing problems with these technologies that are limiting their usefulness. Within a decade or less, a new generation of solar cells and related equipment will be in place, and many of today's efficiency problems will have been solved. Until that day, however, the Neutrino Energy Group intends to provide an alternative form of renewable energy that takes the strain off the inevitable shift away from fossil fuels. Humanity is being dragged into the future whether it likes it or not, and neutrino energy is poised to make the transition into the coming age much smoother than anyone predicted.

