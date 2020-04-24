BERLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrino Energy Group founder Holger Thorsten Schubart proposes that Neutrino Energy could power electric cars. Recently, self-driving taxi service Cruise announced that its all-electric fleet of cars will now run on renewable energy. Even in Southern California, however, there isn't enough sunshine to power the self-driving taxi fleets of the future with solar power alone, leading to one of the most promising potential uses of Neutrino Energy.

Self-driving taxis are limited by existing renewable energy technologies

Neutrino-powered cars are becoming a reality with the Neutrino Energy Group

Self-driving taxis are becoming increasingly popular in major urban centers. Some experts even suggest that city-dwellers will soon ditch personal cars that must be parked and maintained in preference of automated taxis that arrive exactly when they're needed.

Most self-driving cars operate on electricity, but electric cars are not inherently more sustainable than gasoline-powered vehicles. Our continued reliance on coal for electricity is the culprit, and companies like Cruise are trying to move to solar energy to make their electric fleets truly sustainable.

Individual companies might be able to power their self-driving taxi fleets with existing renewable energy resources, but the model fails when increased demand for this convenient transportation service is taken into account. The more that consumers move away from personal, gasoline-powered cars and rely on self-driving taxis, the greater the burden on existing renewable energy infrastructure will become.

Neutrino Energy will provide self-perpetuating energy for 24-hour taxis

Electric taxis running on sustainable energy will remain underutilized until the renewable energy grid becomes more robust. Current efforts to improve solar and wind farms are commendable, but in addition to consuming costly resources during construction, these renewable energy sources only operate at peak efficiency under highly specific conditions.

Neutrino-based energy-generation technologies, on the other hand, continue to operate regardless of environmental conditions. They do not need to be exposed to sunlight or wind, and on the contrary, they can operate in total darkness, underground, or in completely enclosed areas such as under the hoods of electric cars.

According to Holger Thorsten Schubart, by piling up ultra-thin layers of graphene and silica and sticking them to a metallic substrate, a harmonic resonance can be derived from the mass of passing neutrinos on the entire chassis of the car. This kinetic energy can subsequently be converted into electrical energy.

Ever since the 2015 discovery that neutrinos have mass that can be used to generate energy, Holger Thorsten Schubart has been hard at work developing neutrino-based energy generation devices for humanity's future. Assisted by top energy scientists at the Neutrino Energy Group, Schubart projects that the Neutrino Power Cube is only a few years away from completion. With your support, truly sustainable self-driving cars powered by neutrino energy will become a reality even sooner.

Authors: Steve Downes

