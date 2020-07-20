Neutrogena Introduces New Healthy Scalp Haircare Collection

The idea behind the new collection was driven by the growing "skinification" of haircare and a shifting consumer desire to approach haircare with more than just strand health. Non-medicated Neutrogena Healthy Scalp starts with a healthy, gentle daily approach to overall scalp and hair health, while traditional haircare focuses on the strand and therapeutic scalp solutions are tailored to address specific scalp concerns.

"Neutrogena first entered the haircare market 40 years ago with our Anti-Residue Shampoo, a clarifying shampoo which continues to be beloved by people all around the world," said Kerry Sullivan, General Manager, Neutrogena®. "I'm proud our new Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Collection will continue to expand our haircare offerings to consumers as we understand a healthy scalp is just as important as healthy skin."

Just like skin, the scalp needs regular cleansing of hair to truly be healthy — meaning skipping out on regular hair washing and overloading on dry shampoo could be doing more harm than good. The non-medicated, pH balanced formulas are designed to protect & strengthen hair while maintaining a healthy scalp environment. Featuring Natrasurf®, an ultra-gentle mild surfactant developed specifically by scientists at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, the gentle formulas allow for daily cleansing of scalp and hair without the damage to strands associated with frequent washing.

"We know 78% of consumers believe haircare is just as important as skincare1," says Hanan Wajih, Senior Marketing Director North America, Vogue International. "The team at Vogue, in partnership with Neutrogena, has been working on this line for two years to bring coveted skincare ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Micellar water, and tea tree oil to scalp and haircare – ultimately delivering healthy scalp and haircare gentle enough for every day use."

NEW Neutrogena Healthy Scalp

The new Neutrogena Healthy Scalp collection includes four key varieties featuring shampoos and conditioners infused with iconic Neutrogena key skincare ingredients for scalp and hair. Powered by ultra-gentle surfactants to allow for daily cleansing and clinically proven to moisturize both hair and scalp, Neutrogena Healthy Scalp helps to create a balanced scalp environment and healthy-looking hair*.

Hydro Boost with Hyaluronic Acid – Formulated for dry scalp and hair, this shampoo and conditioner duo boosts dry scalp's hydration level and moisturizes dry/damaged hair to keep strands healthy and hydrated

– Formulated for dry scalp and hair, this shampoo and conditioner duo boosts dry scalp's hydration level and moisturizes dry/damaged hair to keep strands healthy and hydrated Clarify & Shine with Pink Grapefruit – Clarifies and exfoliates oily scalp and hair to reveal healthy-looking, shiny hair

– Clarifies and exfoliates oily scalp and hair to reveal healthy-looking, shiny hair Gentle & Soft with Micellar Water – For those with sensitive scalp, this formula gently cleanses scalp and strands without stripping moisture

– For those with sensitive scalp, this formula gently cleanses scalp and strands without stripping moisture Soothe & Calm with Tea Tree Oil – For those with dry scalp discomfort, this formula relieves scalp discomfort and hydrates dry scalp for healthy, beautiful hair

The Neutrogena Healthy Scalp collection is now available in Walmart U.S. stores and on Walmart.com through December 2020 with full North America retail distribution in January 2021.

About Neutrogena®

Neutrogena®, #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand, has brought groundbreaking skin care solutions to consumers for more than 60 years. Today the brand offers more than 650 products worldwide in the face, body, acne, sun protection, makeup, men's care, and anti-wrinkle categories. By creating, innovating and rethinking what is possible, Neutrogena® products consistently deliver real results without compromises. www.neutrogena.com

*With regular use

1Lightspeed/Mintel, 2018

SOURCE Neutrogena

Related Links

http://www.neutrogena.com

