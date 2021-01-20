NEUVOGEN Announces Participation at B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEUVOGEN today announced that Todd Binder, Chief Executive Officer of NEUVOGEN, will participate in the B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference:

B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2433/39715

About NEUVOGEN

NEUVOGEN, Inc. is an immunoncology company focused on whole cell cancer vaccine therapies. NEUVOGEN's immunotherapies have the potential to deliver the broadest ever combination of tumor antigens to prime immune response. Based in San Diego, California, NEUVOGEN's goal is to bring to market a pipeline of therapeutic cancer vaccines that activate the body's immune system to eradicate solid tumors and meaningfully extend the lives of patients while limiting side effects generally associated with traditional cancer treatments. To learn more, visit www.neuvogen.com





SOURCE NEUVOGEN Inc.

Related Links

http://www.neuvogen.com

