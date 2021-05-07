NeuX Technologies Announces Harold Hill as Director of Corporate Accounts

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuX Technologies, a leading provider of advanced medical technology for the health, wellness, fitness and human performance markets, is excited to announce Harold Hill has joined NeuX as Director of Corporate Accounts.

Harold Hill is a retired Special Forces Medic, serving 26 years, and led the medical department for a Special Missions Unit within the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). He led numerous medical innovations, training, and educational programs as the Medical Sergeant Major.

Subsequent to his military service, Harold served as Director of Business Development Tactical at EXOS (formerly Athletes' Performance) creating, leading and scaling the company's human performance solutions for military personnel, including the US Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System, USSOCOM's Human Performance Education and Staff Support for Preservation on the Force and Family (POTFF) and co-founded the Eagle Fund, a holistic physical restorative program for wounded warriors. He worked for Lukos providing professional services overseas to the USSOCOM Lessons Learned Program. Harold also served as Director, Business Development at Theragun, generating new revenue opportunities throughout the federal marketplace.

"Every once in a rare while we may get an opportunity to fuel our passion to change the human condition, and NeuX Technologies is my fuel to hyper-enable the path to unlock human potential! I'm so excited in joining the NeuX team to deliver on the promise of a better tomorrow to the Warfighter as well as the athlete within us all," said Harold Hill.

"We have been extremely fortunate in attracting highly skilled and experienced leaders to our management team and with Harold, our good fortune continues. His broad breadth of experience across the military and the private sectors stretches from physical rehabilitation to human performance. His network of contacts and corporate accounts acumen is an invaluable asset to NeuX, and he will contribute significantly in our quest to dominate the markets in which we operate," Said Scott Minniear, NeuX's CEO.

About NeuX Technologies

Tampa, Florida - NeuX Technologies is a health, wellness, fitness and human performance company developing proprietary products and solutions for chronic pain, musculoskeletal injuries, neuromuscular conditions/diseases, fitness and human performance, based on the company's Interactive Neuromuscular Stimulation platform.

