Nevada Broadcasters to Honor Marla and Tom Letizia - Lifetime Achievement Award at 25th Annual Hall of Fame Gala.

As one of the most respected couples in the fields of advertising, public relations, political consulting and radio and television broadcasting, the Letizias have always represented the very best of the broadcast industry according to NVBA President Mitch Fox. "There are few people who are more admired in our industry than Tom and Marla Letizia. They bring a level of excellence unmatched among their peers and we're so proud to honor them at our Gala."

The Letizias will share the stage with Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marylyn Kirkpatrick, receiving the President's Award, and the Carano Family, who will be receiving the Pinnacle Award. Silent auction proceeds will go to the Tony and Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund which has given away 205 full-paid scholarships to Nevada high school students. To donate to the Tony & Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund go to https://nevadabroadcasters.org/foundation/

About Nevada Broadcasters Association

The mission of the NVBA is to promote and advocate for the Broadcasters of Nevada while serving the public. Helping preserve, economic, legal and a regulatory environment that enhances the ability of each station to be financially strong.

About Nevada Broadcasters Foundation Scholarship Program

The Nevada Broadcasters Foundation (NVBF) and the Tony & Linda Bonnici Scholarship Fund finds the very best broadcasting and journalism students in Nevada and empowers them to pursue their dream by awarding scholarships.

For more information call 702-794-4994, or visit http://nevadabroadcasters.org.

