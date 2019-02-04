Nevada DOT Selects Aurigo Masterworks Cloud Software To Streamline Project Estimating, Funding And Scheduling

CARSON CITY, Nev. and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) program of over $2.7B for 2019-2022, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is responsible for the planning, construction, operation and maintenance of the 5,400 miles of highway and over 1,000 bridges which make up the state highway system. In early 2018, NDOT decided to replace three of the existing legacy systems, Project Scheduling and Management System (PSAMS), Bid Estimate System (iPD) and Financial Management System (FinMan) with a single integrated modern cloud solution. NDOT also wanted to select a system that was easy to integrate with other state and federal systems.

After careful due diligence of various technology vendors in the market place, NDOT has selected Aurigo Masterworks Cloud to replace all three legacy systems.

"We are delighted to welcome Nevada DOT, to our growing list of customers in North America. Several state DOTs and provincial agencies in North America have come to rely on Aurigo Masterworks Cloud software to significantly improve the way they plan and deliver their multi-billion-dollar programs on time and within budget. Aurigo is excited to partner with Nevada and its residents to achieve their transportation goals for a safe and connected Nevada," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software, Inc.

"We are excited to partner with Aurigo Software Technologies to implement their enterprise cloud and mobile product suite, Masterworks. By replacing our aging legacy systems with this comprehensive, integrated platform, we will drive greater efficiency and collaboration throughout the Department by automating workflows and having electronic documentation stored in a single location for our various transportation projects. We believe this solution will not only help reduce the time it takes to get a project released and awarded but also improve our ability to get additional Federal funds keeping our commitment to have a Safe & Connected transportation system for Nevada," said David Wooldridge, Chief IT Manager at Nevada DOT.

About Aurigo



Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automate the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, the right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities and a native mobile application that works offline and online. Aurigo is investing extensively in harnessing artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 500 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India. Visit www.aurigo.com for more information.

