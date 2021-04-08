Nevada State Treasurer's Office Announces Launch of Nevada College Kick Start Scholarship Giveaway - Win Up to $1,000 For Your Child's College Savings Plan

The Nevada College Kick Start Program helps kindergarteners begin their path to college and gives families a kickstart in saving for post-secondary educational expenses. "We are proud to have over 275,000 students enrolled to-date in the College Kick Start Scholarship program, but we still have work to do. We encourage all Nevada families to take advantage of this important resource to support their child's future educational goals," stated Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

Parents and guardians with a kindergarten child enrolled in a public school in Nevada can claim their child's 2020-2021 Nevada College Kick Start account. All 2020-2021 College Kick Start accounts that are claimed by the deadline will automatically be entered into the Nevada College Kick Start Scholarship Giveaway. No action is needed for families with 2020-2021 accounts that have already been claimed. 2020-2021 Nevada College Kick Start accounts must be claimed by midnight on April 30, 2021 to be entered in the Giveaway.

How to Claim Your Child's Account:

You will need your child's Nevada College Kick Start ID to complete the claiming process. Click here to look up your child's Kick Start ID number . If you need assistance finding your child's Nevada College Kick Start ID, please call (702) 486-4141. Claim your child's account by clicking the "Register Account" button on our participant portal at www.vistashare.com/p/nv/kickstart. You will be able to choose a portal username and password. You will use this username and password to log into the portal to view your child's Nevada College Kick Start account. Once you have your portal username/password and have logged in, you are done! Congratulations – you have claimed your child's account!

How to Access an Existing Account:

If you already have an existing account visit the Nevada College Kick Start website for more information and to access your account here.

For more information on the giveaway and to view the full terms and conditions visit https://nvigate.gov/programs/nevada-college-kick-start/ . For questions email [email protected] or call 702-486-4141.

About Nevada College Kick Start Program

The Nevada College Kick Start Program awards every Nevada public school kindergartener with a free $50 scholarship. The program helps Nevada's kindergarteners begin their path to college and assists Nevada families with saving for post-secondary educational expenses. The Kick Start scholarship is provided at no cost to eligible Nevada families. The College Kick Start Program began in 2013 in 13 of Nevada's rural counties and expanded statewide in 2014. Today, over 275,000 students have program accounts.

About Nevada's 529 Plans

Nevada sponsors five (5) different 529 plans, also known as Qualified Tuition Programs, which provide Nevadans with a flexible education investment account to save and pay for higher education costs, including tuition, books, fees, and room and board. SSGA Upromise 529 accounts can be funded with as little as $15 per month and can be used for any accredited college, university, public, private, undergraduate or graduate school. Visit NVigate.gov for more information.

About Nevada State Treasurer's Office

The Office of the State Treasurer was created in 1864 by the Constitution of the State of Nevada. It is responsible for several critical State functions including cash, banking, and transaction management; investment and debt portfolio management; collecting and returning unclaimed property; and administering various college savings and scholarship programs. The State Treasurer is elected by the people to a four-year term. Zach Conine is the current State Treasurer. For questions or more information email [email protected] or call 702-486-3889.

SOURCE Nevada State Treasurer's Office