NevadaNano Partners with Sager Electronics to Offer New Sensor Products

RENO, Nev., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NevadaNano, a leader in gas sensor products, today announced it will be a preferred provider to Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components.

"Sager is the leading distributor of electronic components used in virtually every industry and we're thrilled to be partnering with them and offering our groundbreaking Molecular Property Spectrometer (MPSTM) family of gas sensors to their customers," said Bob Christensen, Senior Director Business Development for NevadaNano.

NevadaNano designs and manufactures high-performing gas sensors capable of accurately detecting and classifying multiple combustible gases in any environment. NevadaNano brings a new level of reliability and performance for flammable gas detection in oil and gas, mining, chemical manufacturing and public safety.

"We are excited to offer NevadaNano's innovative products for gas sensors to our customers," said Brian Moran, Supplier Marketing & Product Manager for Sager Electronics. "Their highly accurate, low-power flammable gas sensors, requiring minimal calibration, are a great addition to Sager's world class line-up of sensors."

About NevadaNano

NevadaNano (NevadaNanotech Systems, Inc.) is the developer of the Molecular Property Spectrometer gas-sensing products that use lab-on-a-chip chemical analysis structures to detect, identify, and quantify chemicals in the air. MPS gas sensors bring Digital Scent to the Internet of Things and provide information about the air we breathe to ensure safer workplaces, healthier homes, and a better environment.To learn more, visit www.nevadanano.com .

About Sager Electronics

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and Electromechanical components from leading manufacturers worldwide and a provider of value-add solutions. Grounded in over 130 years of innovation and service, Sager Electronics provides customers and suppliers a unique combination of operational excellence and innovative business solutions through its Distributing Confidence® business model. Headquartered in Middleborough, MA, Sager Electronics operates a national network of field sales representatives and power systems sales engineers, strategically located service centers across North America, and a value-add Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton, Tex. To learn more about Sager, visit www.sager.com .

