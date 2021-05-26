Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Reno-Stead Water Reclamation Facility With Top Safety Honor

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recently recognized Reno-Stead Water Reclamation Facility (RSWRF) for its successful Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) certification. RSWRF joins an elite group of businesses in Nevada that maintain an exemplary dedication to workplace health and safety.

"Working with SCATS to become SHARP certified helps ensure our employees stay safe and healthy," said Robert Zoncki, facility supervisor at RSWRF. "SCATS helped ensure our safety policies and programs are reviewed annually to correct deficiencies or changes that may be overlooked or forgotten."

By entering the SHARP program, the Reno-Stead Water Reclamation Facility has exhibited top-of-class safety and health protocol. Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"We were thrilled to work with the Reno-Stead Water Reclamation Facility to help them receive SHARP certification," said Todd Schultz, chief administrative officer for SCATS. "The company has shown its dedication to promoting safety in all facets of its culture. By working with SCATS, the company has been able to implement effective protocols that help keep everyone safe."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety and health programs and have a days away, restricted, transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a three-year exemption from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information on SCATS, or for a schedule of training courses offered by SCATS free of charge, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS' top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. For more information, visit: 4safenv.state.nv.us .

