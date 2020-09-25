Never wear a bra again!

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Listen to the founder of sugarshirts™ discuss the launch of her line of shirts to be worn bra-free on Word of Mom Radio: [click here]

Sugar created her line of shirts out of a desire for all women to have choice. "A lifelong bra-depiser, I longed for something I could throw on bra-free to open the door to pizza delivery, have friends and friends of my children around without embarrassing the entire family, taking me from the first coffee of the day through meetings, errands, dinner and drinks, in style; all without the need to strap myself into the hated bra."

sugarshirts™ is based in Florida and the shirts are designed, made and sold exclusively in the USA. After years of perfecting the design, Sugar has just launched sugarshirts™. Both the Classic Oxford and Classic Sweatshirt provide supersoft comfort and are cut to flatter every shape - bra free. The patent pending design cleverly camouflages the breast area while creating an attractive silhouette, regardless of size, and only you know you're not wearing a bra!

The Nautical Sweatshirt comes in two designs, both emblazoned with the semaphore 'your navigation lights are no longer visible'! The sleeveless and three quarter sleeve are perfect for both landlubbers and seafarers. The Classic Oxford Shirts have smart contrast stitching and are cut to create a flattering waistline. The handy pockets are perfect for keeping phones and glasses readily to hand! All sugarshirts™ are easycare.

And while you're looking good and feeling good, you're doing good. 10 percent of profits from all sugarshirts™ sold is donated to the Caridad Centre (caridad.org), founded in 1989 by two women, Connie Barry and Caridad Ascensia, who were determined to bring healthcare services to the working poor in Palm Beach County. It is now the largest provider of free health care services in Florida.

What women are saying about sugarshirts™

'Not only good on your body, but good to your body' Laura

'Cool, comfortable and never wrinkles. My new everyday favorite!' Lucy

'Love this shirt! Strong women making shirts for strong women' Caitlin

'Friends with boobs! This is the most comfortable shirt I own!' Jasi

'My dream...a shirt I can fly in and NOT HAVE TO WEAR A BRA!' Anna

'The freedom to choose - my sugarshirt™ allows me to go bra-free with confidence' Ella

