Nevro Appoints Finance Executive Roderick MacLeod as Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the appointment of Roderick ("Rod") MacLeod as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15, 2020, with global responsibility for Finance, IT and Customer Service. Mr. MacLeod succeeds Andrew Galligan, who is retiring but will remain with the Company during a transition period.

"Rod is a proven leader with a track record of success in finance and operations leadership. We are pleased that Rod is joining the Nevro executive team at a point in our history where his extensive financial, strategic and industry experience will help us accelerate toward long-term sustainable growth and strong financial performance for our shareholders," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President, Nevro.

"I'm very pleased to join Nevro and I view this as an exciting opportunity to continue to build a great company while helping patients who suffer from chronic pain," said Rod MacLeod. "I look forward to working closely with Keith and the rest of the Nevro team to execute on the Company's growth strategy."

Regarding Andrew Galligan's retirement Grossman added, "Nevro has benefitted tremendously from Andrew's leadership over the past decade and he has played a vital role in establishing a solid financial and operational foundation for the Company. On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Andrew for his many accomplishments as CFO. I also want to thank Andrew personally for being a great resource for me as I came on board, and for remaining with the Company during this transition period."

"I'd like to thank Keith and the entire Nevro team - it's truly been an honor to be a part of Nevro for these ten years," said Andrew Galligan, Chief Financial Officer, Nevro. "I'm proud of all that we've accomplished together and I'm confident that the Company is well positioned for future growth and success."

About Rod MacLeod

Rod MacLeod joins Nevro with more than 25 years of experience in financial and executive leadership roles in healthcare and technology. Most recently he served as Vice President of Finance of Stryker Endoscopy, a $1.8 billion division of Stryker Corp that develops and manufactures medical devices used in minimally invasive surgical procedures. During his 16-year career at Stryker Endoscopy, Mr. MacLeod played a key role in growing the division from $500 million to $1.8 billion in revenue. Prior to this role, Mr. MacLeod was Controller for Stryker Endoscopy. Previously, Mr. MacLeod was Vice President of Finance and Administration at Lumenare Networks, a Sunnyvale-based software company. Earlier in his career, Mr. MacLeod was Financial Manager/Controller at United Airlines and was a Senior Operational and Audit Consultant at Arthur Andersen & Co. Rod MacLeod graduated from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University with a Master of Management degree and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Harvard University.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

