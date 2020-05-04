Nevro To Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that Nevro Chairman, CEO and President D. Keith Grossman is scheduled to speak at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2020, Tuesday, May 12 th at 3:40 pm ET

at UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, Monday, May 18 th at 3:50 pm ET

A live webcast of these events, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at: www.nevro.com.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

