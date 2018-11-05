Nevro to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Nevro's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 10:30am Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.nevro.com.

About Nevro Corp.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System and Senza II™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

