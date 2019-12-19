Nevro to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that D. Keith Grossman, Nevro's Chairman, CEO and President, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of this event will be available on the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

