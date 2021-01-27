Nevro to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on February 24, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on February 24, 2021 to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. The call will begin at 1:30 pm PT/ 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the call may do so by dialing (866) 324-3683 in the U.S. or +1 (509) 844-0959 internationally, using Conference ID: 1353779. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com .

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro



Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:

Julie Dewey, IRC

Nevro Corp.

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications

650-433-3247 | [email protected]

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

Related Links

http://www.nevro.com

