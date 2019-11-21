New 2020 California Gun Laws Taking Effect Soon

The simple-to-read 2020 Seventh Edition of the CALIFORNIA GUN LAWS book clears up the confusion in plain English. Updated to cover the laws set to take effect in 2020 and shortly thereafter, the book simplifies and explains the law in a way that's easy for anyone to understand.

If you have a gun in California, this book may keep you out of jail.

As Steve Cooley, the former District Attorney for the County of Los Angeles, says:

"This is a must have reference book for police, prosecutors, judges, defense attorneys, and gun owners. California's gun laws are far more complicated than even the professionals realize."

—Steve Cooley, Los Angeles County District Attorney (Ret.)

The 2020 Seventh Edition includes sections covering:

The change in the costs of obtaining licenses to carry concealed firearms

The new law limiting the number and type of private party transactions for persons without a dealer license

The new restrictions affecting the sale and transfer of firearm precursor parts, such as requiring face-to-face transfers, special licenses for vendors, and background checks for purchasers

The new laws limiting the purchases of semiautomatic centerfire rifles, such as prohibiting Californians from purchasing more than one semiautomatic centerfire rifle in any 30-day period from a licensed dealer and prohibiting the sale of such firearms to a person under 21

The expansion of California's firearm storage requirements, particularly concerning licensed community care facilities and residential care facilities

The new laws extending the duration of "gun violence restraining orders" ("GVROs") and allowing more people to seek GVROs against a person

The new laws increasing the number of exceptions to certain firearm carry and transfer restrictions

The new regulation requiring federally compliant IDs for all firearm and ammunition eligibility checks

The important new requirements pertaining to background checks for ammunition purchases

The new "assault weapon" definition regulations set forth by DOJ

The new procedures for updating your AFS records

The book's author, C.D. "Chuck" Michel, is a nationally-renowned firearms law attorney. Mr. Michel has litigated hundreds of firearms cases since 1991 and represented not only the National Rifle Association and the California Rifle & Pistol Association, but also thousands of individuals charged with violating California's confusing gun laws.

Order the book at www.CalGunLawsBook.com or through Amazon.

And follow author C.D. Michel at https://amazon.com/author/cdmichel for news on his latest releases. Follow him on Facebook as "Chuck Michel."

