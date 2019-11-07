New 2020 Sonata with Striking Design and Loads of Standard Safety Technology Starting At $23,400

All-new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine with 191 HP (vs. 2019 Sonata SE with 185 HP)

Standard 8-speed automatic transmission and Shift-By-Wire selector (vs. 2019 Sonata SE's 6-speed)

Combined MPG 32 (vs. 2019 Sonata SE's 29 MPG)

8-inch LCD monitor (vs 7-inch LCD monitor)

Electronic Parking Brake (new standard SmartSense feature)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (new standard SmartSense feature)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) (new standard SmartSense feature)

Lane Follow Assist (LFA) (new standard SmartSense feature)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) (new standard SmartSense feature)

Automatic high-beam assist (new standard SmartSense feature)

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (new standard SmartSense feature)

LED Hidden Lighting Lamps (new standard SmartSense feature)

LED Daytime Running Lights

LED taillights

Laminated windshield

"With the 2020 Sonata, our focus was a no-compromise innovation approach allowing Sonata owners to have great style, comfort, technology and safety. This focus led to a set of attributes not seen in the midsize car category – attributes such as four-door-coupe looks, 32 mpg, phone as key technology, standard smart cruise control and a class-leading value position," said Mike O'Brien, vice president, product, corporate and digital planning, Hyundai Motor America. "At Hyundai, we're big fans of sweating all the details, and we have done that with the 2020 Sonata."

The Sonata SEL is now equipped with even more design, comfort and convenience features for a value added saving of $750. SEL features include:

Exterior

17-inch alloy wheels

Sport front fascia

Sport rear fascia

Twin-tip muffler

Heated side mirrors

Side mirror turn signal indicators

Interior / Convenience

Proximity key entry with push button start

Hands-free Smart Trunk Release

4.2-inch color LCD instrument cluster display

Leatherette interior door panel inserts

Liquid chrome interior accents

Auto up/down front passenger window

Power driver seat (8-way)

Dual automatic temperature control

Heated front seats

Center rear armrest

Hyundai SmartSense Safety

Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Multimedia / Technology

SiriusXM® satellite radio

Blue Link® Connected Car Services (3-years complimentary of Connected Care & Remote Packages)

SEL option packages provide customers with more choices and the lowest priced panoramic sunroof in the segment.

SEL Convenience Package - $1,200

12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster

Hyundai Digital Key

Wireless device charging

Auto-dimming mirror with HomeLink

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

2 nd row air vent

row air vent USB charge port (2nd row)

Premium Package - $1,850 (Requires Convenience Package)

Bose® premium audio with 12 speakers

Leather seating surfaces

Heated steering wheel

Panoramic Sunroof - $1,000 (Can be added to SEL Convenience or Premium Packages)

Panoramic sunroof

LED interior lights

Drive Guidance - $950 (Requires Premium and Panoramic Sunroof Package)

10.25-inch Navigation system

Highway Drive Assist

Blue Link Guidance Package (3-Year Complimentary Trial)

The SEL Plus trim is $27,450 and brings sporty exterior upgrades and a new Smartstream1.6-liter turbocharged engine producing 195 lb.-ft. of torque at a low 1,500–4,500 rpm.

SEL Plus Trim Highlights (SEL Plus Trim builds off SEL Trim with Convenience Package)

Smartstream 1.6T GDI 4-cylinder engine

Paddle shifters

18-inch alloy wheels (machine / gloss black finish)

235/45 R18 Michelin® or Pirelli® tires

Glossy black side mirrors and window surround

Hyundai Digital Key

Aluminum pedals

Dinamica® suede / leatherette seating surfaces

The price of the Sonata Limited is $33,300 and comes with these standout features:

Digital Key - Continuing to promote the latest advances in technology, the new Sonata supports Hyundai Digital Key via a dedicated smartphone app. Hyundai Digital Key utilizes Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which exhibits a high level of security. The NFC wireless data communication takes place only when the device and the reader are within several centimeters of each other. The Hyundai Digital Key app also allows smartphones to control selected vehicle systems remotely. Using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication, users can lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine.



Not only does Hyundai Digital Key allow owners to leave traditional keys at home, it also allows secure sharing of keys with family and friends. The level of access to different vehicle functions can be tailored to each shared key user for a defined period. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and, of course, keys can be revoked remotely. For additional convenience in cases such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which will be provided with each vehicle. Each Sonata still comes with traditional keys. Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.





With a projected image size of eight inches and super-bright clarity (luminance of more than 10,000 candelas per square meter), the Sonata's HUD provides improved visibility in different lighting conditions. The HUD can be adjusted in both angle and height to provide optimum visibility. The HUD supports driving safety by displaying information such as speed and navigation commands, as well as alerts from active safety and driving assistance features. Blind-Spot View Monitor with Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) - The Blind-Spot View Monitor with the Sonata's outside mirror-mounted cameras offers the driver an enhanced field of vision. The Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) system scans for vehicles entering your blind spot. If the driver activates a turn signal, an image of the view from the corresponding wing mirror is displayed in the 12.3-inch cluster display. If a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, audible and visual alerts are provided.





The Blind-Spot View Monitor with the Sonata's outside mirror-mounted cameras offers the driver an enhanced field of vision. The Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) system scans for vehicles entering your blind spot. If the driver activates a turn signal, an image of the view from the corresponding wing mirror is displayed in the 12.3-inch cluster display. If a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, audible and visual alerts are provided. Remote Smart Parking Assist - In a first for its class, the new Sonata offers Remote Smart Parking Assist to help maneuver the car into or out of parking spaces, boosting convenience for customers. Before a driver attempts to load passengers or luggage, the remote parking function can prove particularly useful, bringing the vehicle out of a tight space. The driver simply uses the smart key to drive the car forward or backward, into or out of a parking space.

2020 Sonata Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing

Model Base

MSRP Engine Convenience

Pkg. Premium

Pkg. Sunroof

Pkg. Drive Guidance Pkg. Tech. Pkg. Total

MSRP SE $23,400 2.5L









$23,400 SEL $25,500 2.5L









$25,500 SEL $25,500 2.5L $1,200







$26,700 SEL $25,500 2.5L $1,200

$1,000



$27,700 SEL $25,500 2.5L $1,200 $1,850





$28,550 SEL $25,500 2.5L $1,200 $1,850 $1,000



$29,550 SEL $25,500 2.5L $1,200 $1,850 $1,000 $950

$30,500 SEL Plus $27,450 1.6 Turbo









$27,450 SEL Plus $27,450 1.6 Turbo







$2,750 $30,200 Limited $33,300 1.6 Turbo









$33,300

Freight Charges for the 2020 Sonata are $930 and are not included in the above chart.

