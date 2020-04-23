New 2021 hybrids and varieties bring farmers more diversity and maximize trait choice

"The 12 new Golden Harvest ® corn hybrids are coupled with more industry-leading Agrisure ® traits than ever before and join a strong portfolio of Golden Harvest and Enogen ® corn hybrids that not only bring farmers outstanding agronomics like strong stalks and great roots, but also fit a wide variety of acres," said Drew Showalter, Syngenta strategic corn marketing manager. "We are introducing hybrids that are going to fit on highly productive acres and deliver top-end yield potential, and we're also bringing our customers hybrids better suited for moderately productive acres, in the trait version they need."

The 12 new hybrids range in relative maturity from 96 to 115 days and include:

One hybrid with Agrisure Artesian ® technology, the most advanced water optimization technology for season-long performance.

technology, the most advanced water optimization technology for season-long performance. This 104-day hybrid also contains Agrisure Viptera ® , bringing two industry-leading traits together for a broad fit in the central and western Corn Belt.

, bringing two industry-leading traits together for a broad fit in the central and western Corn Belt. Six hybrids with the Agrisure Viptera ® trait, the most comprehensive above-ground insect control and the only effective western bean cutworm control trait.

trait, the most comprehensive above-ground insect control and the only effective western bean cutworm control trait. Five hybrids with the Agrisure Duracade ® trait for above-and-below ground insect protection and the best-in-class corn rootworm control.

trait for above-and-below ground insect protection and the best-in-class corn rootworm control. Nine hybrids available as E-Z Refuge® seed blend products, providing a convenient, in-bag seed blend.

The 22 new Golden Harvest soybean varieties join an industry-leading portfolio at the forefront of weed control technology. The Golden Harvest soybean portfolio offers farmers access to Enlist E3®, the newest soybean technology, as well as Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans and LibertyLink® GT27™.

The varieties contain the industry's broadest choice of herbicide trait options, and their high-yielding genetics are proven performers. 2019 Farmers' Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) trial results revealed that Golden Harvest varieties took home 23 top three finishes and eight first place wins.

"We offer soybean varieties that provide farmers with consistent performance in trait choices that provide options to help crush not only weeds, but also the competition," said Stephanie Porter, Golden Harvest soybean product manager.

The 22 new varieties range in relative maturity from .05 to 5.1 and provide advanced trait technology for maximum soybean yield potential.

14 varieties include the new Enlist E3 trait technology with three modes of action, offering tolerance to 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate.

Three offer Sulfonyl-Urea Tolerant Soybeans (STS ® ) herbicide tolerance and may increase tolerance to ALS-inhibitors, allowing higher application rates on select herbicides.

) herbicide tolerance and may increase tolerance to ALS-inhibitors, allowing higher application rates on select herbicides. Six varieties include Roundup Ready 2 Xtend trait technology.

Two varieties include the new LibertyLink GT27 trait technology.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who deliver high-yielding seed options combined with local agronomic knowledge. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

Product performance assumes disease presence.

©2020 Syngenta, 2001 Butterfield Road; 16th Floor; Downers Grove, Ill. 60515. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium based herbicides.

LibertyLink GT27™, LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of Bayer. Enlist E3™, HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. More information about Agrisure Duracade is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Genuity®, Genuity and Design and Genuity Icons are trademarks used under license from Monsanto Technology LLC. Other trademarks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company or the respective trademark owners.

SOURCE Golden Harvest

http://www.goldenharvestseeds.com

