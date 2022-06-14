New 2022 Jeep® Compass Earns TOP SAFETY PICK Rating From IIHS

The new 2022 Jeep® Compass has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2022.

The rating applies to models equipped with LED projector or LED reflector headlamps, when paired with high-beam assist.

"The new 2022 Jeep Compass demonstrates our steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction," said Jim Morrison, vice president, Jeep brand North America. "The Compass blends exceptional active and passive safety features with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability. The result is outstanding value for our customers and their families."

The SUV's TOP SAFETY PICK rating was driven by its performance in six IIHS crashworthiness tests that included three types of frontal crashes. The remaining tests evaluate behavior in a side impact, rear impact and a rollover.

The 2022 Jeep Compass achieved the highest possible score in each.

Further, the vehicle's automatic emergency braking technology – Full-speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking – earned the highest possible rating of "superior," while its Pedestrian/Cyclist Automatic Emergency Braking system was rated "advanced."

Both features, which are standard equipment on the 2022 Jeep Compass, are designed to detect imminent collisions and, in certain conditions, automatically apply the vehicle's brakes.

These are among more than 75 available safety and security features. Others include Active Lane Management and Rear Cross Path detection.

Despite a challenging market, U.S. Compass sales were up 22% in the first quarter of this year, compared with the first three months of 2021.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis