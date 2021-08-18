New 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV joins popular SUV model range.

The new Sorento PHEV is offered with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that combine to achieve 261 horsepower. The Sorento PHEV has a targeted 32-mile pure electric driving range, the best of any 3-row PHEV SUV, 3 with a projected combined overall range of 460 miles, helping it achieve a targeted 79 MPGe combined rating. 1 Enhancing Sorento's capabilities is standard torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive, offering go-anywhere confidence.

The Sorento PHEV delivers an upscale and feature-rich cabin accommodating up to six passengers. Its 143.8 cubic feet of passenger space and second-row legroom better any other PHEV SUV.2 Furthermore, it is the only mainstream PHEV SUV to offer three-row seating.

"The Sorento PHEV's rare combination of drivability, efficiency and spaciousness will make it a compelling choice for our customers," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "We're proud to have it join the popular Sorento model range while also playing a pivotal role in the launch of Kia's Plan S electrification strategy."

The 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV will be offered in two trims: SX and SX-P. It will be built in Hwasung, Korea alongside the Sorento HEV.

A Modern Design

The exterior of the 2022 Sorento PHEV is defined by the same sharp, modern lines and high-tech details as the rest of the Sorento range. PHEV-specific elements include:

Specialized rear badging

Plug port located at rear quarter panel

Standard 19-inch wheels

The Sorento PHEV offers 143.8 cubic feet of passenger space, the most of any PHEV SUV.2 It also has more second-row legroom than any PHEV SUV.2 In addition to its roominess, premium feel, and vast feature content, the Sorento PHEV's interior offers the following highlights:

Standard three-row seating with second-row captain's chairs

Standard Syntex synthetic leather seating or available perforated leather seats

Available aluminum sport pedals

A Strong Foundation

The 2022 Sorento PHEV is built on the strong and versatile "N3" platform. Highlights include:

Wheelbase is increased by nearly 1.4 inches over the previous generation of Sorento for more interior space

Average tensile strength is improved by 4 percent compared to the previous generation of Sorento

Improved driving dynamics, ride and handling, and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH)

Distribution of impact kinetic energy forces through multi-load-path body structure

PHEV Performance

A smooth and familiar driving experience for the 2022 Sorento PHEV comes from a sophisticated powertrain with a proven AWD system:

A turbocharged 1.6-liter GDI 4-cylinder engine with a 66.9 kW electric motor

6-speed automatic transmission with standard paddle shifters



261 horsepower combined



13.8 kWh battery



Targeted 32-mile all-electric range 1



Targeted 79 MPGe Combined rating 1



Standard AWD with center locking differential and Drive Mode Select with Snow Mode5

On the Tech Side

Like the rest of the Sorento model range, the Sorento PHEV offers a wide array of available technology:

12.3-in. full digital meter cluster, a first for any Kia SUV (SX-P)

Surround View Monitor utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle, enhancing driver confidence in tight parking situations (SX-P) 6

Blind View Monitor projects live video view of adjacent lanes in the instrument cluster and is activated via the turn signal (SX-P) 6

Electrochromic rear view mirror (SX-P)

Smart key with pushbutton start and remote start (from key fob) 7

8 USB charging ports

10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen display with navigation and telematics (UVO link) 8

SiriusXM 9 satellite radio

satellite radio Wireless smartphone charging pad 10

Bose 11 premium sound system, available with 12 high-performance speakers

premium sound system, available with 12 high-performance speakers Bose Centerpoint technology converts stereo sources into a richer surround-sound experience



Dynamic Speed Compensation analyzes the sound source and automatically adjusts according to speed

Standard Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)12 uses ultrasonic sensors engineered to detect child or pet movement in the second and third rows after the doors have been locked and then can notify the driver and surrounding area by sounding the horn and illuminating the hazard lamps

A Connected Experience

UVO link8 telematics offers an array of advanced connected vehicle features, such as:

Connected Routing 13 : A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users

: A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users Connected Weather: Provides weather information for more than 25,000 cities

Enhanced UVO voice assist feature allows voice control of the vehicle's climate, seat and steering-wheel heating, audio system, and other functions

Connected User Profiles: Allows customers to add an additional driver to their vehicle. The drivers can add their individual UVO accounts to the vehicle and have access to remote features using the Kia Access App. The profile stores some select settings on the UVO cloud and can be shared with other compatible Kia vehicles

UVO & Smart Speaker Integration lets customers use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enabled smart speakers or devices to remotely control some functions (such as remote start) 14

Advanced notifications:

Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off notifies the driver via the UVO link app if the engine is left idling and, after a pre-selected time, turns off the engine 15



911 Connect and Roadside Assistance will automatically attempt to call 911 via the built-in UVO modem if an airbag deploys. For non-emergencies, it can connect with 24/7 roadside assistance and share the vehicle's location 16

Also available within UVO, for the first time on any Kia, are two new features:

On-demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor uses the vehicle cameras to capture images of the vehicle's surroundings and then share them via the Kia Access app 17



Last Mile Navigation provides walking directions to the driver's final destination if the vehicle is parked between 0.1 and 1.2 miles away18

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

The Sorento PHEV offers a full suite of standard Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)4:

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear (BCA-Rear) with parallel exit: Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is "seen" in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 19 : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Designed to detect a vehicle ahead in the lane and in certain conditions, calculates distance and closing speed to issue an alert to the driver if it senses a potential frontal collision

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Builds on FCW by assisting the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist is detected in front

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) - Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left and an oncoming vehicle is approaching

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 20 : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): Automatically changes set speed of Smart Cruise Control by using the speed limit information detected through the front camera or GPS navigation information (when activated)

Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle's speed proactively before upcoming curves

Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected object

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and may apply the brakes

Safe Exist Assist (SEA)21: Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child Lock

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 EPA estimates not available at time of release. Targeted/projected all electric range, MPGe, and total range based on manufacturer testing. Actual all electric range, mileage, and total range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition

2 Comparison based on 2021 and 2022 Plug-in Hybrid SUVs as of August 2021. Plug-in Hybrid SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

3 Comparison based on 2021 and 2022 3-row Plug-in Hybrid SUVs as of August 2021. 3-Row Plug-in Hybrid SUV class as defined by Kia segmentation.

4 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

5 No AWD system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

6 These features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution

7 Do not use remote climate control or remote start if vehicle is in an enclosed area (e.g., closed garage) or a partially enclosed area without ventilation. Close all doors leading from adjacent living areas to the vehicle area before executing a remote climate control or remote start command. Remote feature support varies by model, model year and trim.

8 Purchase/lease of certain 2022 and newer Kia vehicles with UVO link includes a complimentary 1-year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After your complimentary 1-year UVO link subscription expires, continued access to the full suite of UVO link services available on your Kia will require a paid subscription at the then-current subscription rate or your use of certain UVO link features may immediately terminate. Use of UVO is subject to agreement to the UVO Privacy Policy (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html) and Terms of Service (available at owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html). Complimentary UVO link subscription is transferable to subsequent owner during the original UVO link service term. Only use UVO link when safe to do so. UVO Link may currently be unavailable for Model Year 2022 and newer vehicles sold or purchased in Massachusetts; please see the Kia Owners Portal for updates on availability. Kia Access with UVO link app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Kia America, Inc. reserves the right to change or discontinue UVO link at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation. Message and data rates may apply. Cellular and GPS coverage is required to use most features. UVO link features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. For more on details and limitations, visit www.kia.com or your authorized Kia dealer. Apple and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google and its logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

9 SiriusXM is a trademark of Sirius XM Radio Inc.

10 Charging system only works with select devices. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

11 Bose is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation.

12 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all movement within the vehicle. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

13 Available only with Navigation based infotainment system. 1-year service included. After first year, continued access requires subscription at then-current rate. Go to https://owners.kia.com/us/en/uvo-availability.html for more details on specific available features. Navigation is for information purposes only, and Kia does not make any warranties about the accuracy of the information.

14 Amazon and Google devices are sold separately and require a Wi-Fi internet connection. Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Google, Google Assistant, and all related logos are trademarks of Google, Inc. Do not use remote climate control or remote start if vehicle is in an enclosed area (e.g., closed garage) or a partially enclosed area without ventilation. Close all doors leading from adjacent living areas to the vehicle area before executing a remote climate control or remote start command. Remote feature support varies by model, model year and trim.

15 Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off notifications require cellular coverage and a compatible smartphone with the Kia Access with UVO link app. Cellular service rates apply.

16 911 Connect must be enabled on head unit and activates after air bag deployment. Requires cellular coverage.

17 On-demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor requires cellular coverage and a compatible smartphone with the Kia Access with UVO link app. Cellular service rates apply.

18 Last Mile Navigation requires cellular coverage and a compatible smartphone with the Kia Access with UVO link app. Cellular service rates apply.

19 Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

20 Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

21 Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

SOURCE Kia America