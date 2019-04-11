New 3D Brain Mapping Paves the Way for Precise, Personalized Treatments for Symptoms of Alzheimer's and Traumatic Brain Injury

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No two brains are alike. Every traumatic brain injury (TBI) is different, and every Alzheimer's patient's symptoms are distinct. Therefore, the more detailed information physicians have about a specific patient's unique brain architecture, the more accurately they can target treatment. Recently, Mohammed Ahmed, Neuropsychiatrist and Medical Director of Kaizen Brain Center, and Shan Siddiqi, Harvard Neuropsychiatrist and Kaizen Advisor, teamed up to capture brain data at a higher level of detail than ever before and put it to use improving brain disorder treatment.

The yellow regions are part of the memory network. The region in the white circle is too deep to reach with neurostimulation, so we target the connected region (in the black circle) instead.

Siddiqi, along with a team of other renowned imaging experts, developed the groundbreaking tool that captures the neural network details. The team uses data from fMRI, a form of imaging that looks at changes in blood flow, to create 3D maps of an individual's entire brain circuitry to identify exact treatment targets.

"Siddiqi's new network-based targeting tool is a gamechanger in treating TBI and Alzheimer's symptoms," says Kaizen's Ahmed. "It improves the efficacy of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) significantly."

TMS is an innovative treatment for treating brain disorder symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and impulsivity. The non-invasive technique works by sending mild pulses of current to damaged areas of the brain to strengthen neural connections and help the brain adapt to change.

Traditionally, TMS has relied on generalized knowledge of brain architecture to stimulate areas within a single area of the brain linked to depression. The new brain network mapping tool, on the other hand, targets multiple treatment locations down to exact coordinates within a specific individual's brain.

Kaizen Brain Center is the first clinic in the nation to use the new 3D brain circuitry mapping as part of their clinical protocol. The center is known for offering their patients other unique treatment methods and advanced biotech tools as well, including a precision-medicine Alzheimer's assessment tool that uses genetic and imaging data to predict a person's risk of developing Alzheimer's disease within the next five years.

"This is the future for Alzheimer's and TBI patients," says Kaizen's Ahmed. "These tools allow us to provide personalized treatment at a whole new level."

