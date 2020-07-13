New 3U Height 15kVA Grid Simulator Upgrades Testing to a Higher Level

Chroma 61809/61812/61815 models are equipped with outstanding capabilities like single phase and 3-phase output, 350 VLN wide output voltage range, 100% DC output, 200V~480V universal voltage input, and are completely regenerative which can save operational cost. In addition, users can extend the output power by connecting up to 3 units in parallel, achieving a high power density configuration of 45kVA output power at only 9U height. Besides grid simulation for server power or electrical commercial products, the new 61800 models can be applied to applications in green energy products including PV inverters, energy storage systems (ESS), power conditioning systems (PCS), micro grids, power hardware-in-the-loop (PHIL), electric vehicle power supply equipment (EVSE), on-board charger (OBC) and bidirectional on-board charger (BOBC), etc., bringing users a whole new 9kVA to 45kVA high power density solution.

In addition, Chroma 61809/61812/61815 models are equipped with an intelligent touch screen providing users with an intuitive UI to quickly perform multiple settings and operations. Input from the touch screen and rotary knob make it easy to program and observe the input settings. The PLD advanced programming functions are greatly optimized, such as additional tap and swipe operations when programming in the LIST Mode as well as copying and pasting functions when setting sequences, giving users a more intuitive and convenient way of programming similar to operating a smartphone.

About Chroma ATE Inc.

Founded in 1984, Chroma ATE Inc. is a world leading supplier of precision test and measurement instrumentation, automated test systems, intelligent manufacturing systems, and test & automation turnkey solutions marketed globally under the brand name "Chroma".

Significant markets Chroma serves include electric vehicle, LED, photovoltaic, green battery, semiconductor, photonics, flat panel display, video and color, power electronics, passive component, electrical safety, thermoelectric, automated optical inspection, and intelligent manufacturing system for ICT, clean technology, and smart factory industries.

