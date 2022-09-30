New 9mm Gun Ammo Now Available for Purchase Online: Legally Purchase Guns and Ammo at FirearmsSite.com - Super Easy for Qualified Buyers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best and easiest way to buy guns online, FirearmsSite.com, announced it was now fully stocked with 9mm ammo. Hosting brands like Luger, Winchester, Ammo Inc., Hornady, Barnes, Remington and more, FirearmsSite.com is an online marketplace for gun enthusiasts looking for ammunition, home defense firearms, reliable concealed handguns, hunting rifles, or other great firearms to use at the range. Featuring a streamlined, easy online process for purchasing legal weapons and accessories, Firearms Site also provides educational materials and firearms history for the true gun enthusiast.

FirearmsSite.com: 9mm Ammo for Enthusiasts, Active-Duty Police and Soldiers

Originally developed by gun manufacturer Georg Luger in the early 1900s, the 9mm is often called the 9mm Luger or the 9mm Parabellum (derived from the Latin motto: Si vis pacem, para bellum – "If you want peace, prepare for war"). Both names refer to the same ammo as officially recognized by the Sporting Arms and Ammunitions Manufacturers Institute (SAMMI).

A popular handgun and semi-automatic cartridge sold worldwide, it is estimated that more than 60% of U.S. police use the ammunition (the preferred weapon of the NYPD and the LAPD), while the M9 was adopted by the U.S. military as the official service pistol in 1985. And in 2019, the U.S. Military adopted the 9mm Sig Sauer M17 and M18 as official sidearms.

There are multiple reasons why 9mm ammo is still so popular and preferred by gun enthusiasts and police alike, including lower costs, lighter recoil, and more capable on-target performance. Other benefits include:

Purchasing firearms and ammo online with FirearmsSite.com is always easy. Customers just select the firearm/ammo they want, follow the directions to find an FFL dealer to work through, and then pay for the product. FirearmsSite.com offers secure, speedy shipping on any purchase to the selected FFL dealer. And for first-time online purchases, FirearmsSIte.com provides all the details needed to get started. Go online to view the collection of new ammo, guns, and to read the terms and conditions of buying.

About FirearmsSite.com

Originally founded in 2016 as a small privately owned gun shop based in Michigan, FirearmsSite.com has grown into a thriving internet retailer offering thousands of new and used guns, gun parts, knives, tools, and other survival gear. With the best deals from top brands like Glock, Smith & Wesson, Browning, Ruger, Sig Sauer, Colt, and more, FirearmsSite.com carries a large collection ranging from handguns and rifles to shotguns. And now with a mobile app, legal gun sales are easier than ever – a few clicks are all it takes to get started. Learn more about how to buy guns online at: www.FirearmsSite.com.

