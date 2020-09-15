New AARP Pennsylvania Poll: 65-plus Voters May Tip the Scales in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today AARP Pennsylvania released full survey results that show 50-plus Pennsylvania voters are not a lock for either presidential candidate. Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 4 point lead over President Donald Trump with 50-plus voters (50% - 46%) – driven by voters 65-plus who favor Biden by 11 points (53% - 42%).

The survey finds that support for Social Security and Medicare unifies voters from both parties.

A significant majority of voters from both parties say that they are more likely to vote for a candidate who will protect Social Security (87%), strengthen Medicare (88%), lower drug costs (90%) and increase protections for nursing homes (82%).

"This survey shows that candidates who want to win this year must address voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices and other issues important to 50-plus voters," said AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi.

The Pennsylvania poll findings include:

55% of voters 50-plus are worried about getting coronavirus and 22% know someone who has passed away from coronavirus.

More 50-plus voters are concerned about getting infected with coronavirus (64%) than getting a vaccine for it (32%).

44% of voters 50-plus are worried about not being able to afford to retire.

Benenson Strategy Group and GS Strategy Group conducted 1600 interviews – by phone, using registered voter lists – with likely 2020 voters in Pennsylvania from August 30th to September 8th. 79% of interviews were conducted via cell phone; 21% via landline. Overall margin of error ± 2.5% at 95% level of confidence.

About AARP

AARP has 1.8 million members in Pennsylvania. Follow AARP Pennsylvania on Facebook at AARPPA and on Twitter @AARPPA.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

