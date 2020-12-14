New Acquisition Expands Chiro One Further into Indianapolis

OAKBROOK, Ill., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers, a premier provider of chiropractic care, announced the acquisition of HealthZone in Geist, Indiana, located in northeastern Indianapolis.

On December 14, the HealthZone clinic in Geist will transition to the Chiro One Wellness Center brand. This clinic along with the two Chiro One clinics in Carmel and North Indianapolis, enables Chiro One to continue to realize its mission to lead an increasing population of patients and communities to a life of optimum health and wellness through education and service in the Indianapolis area.

"As a Hoosier myself, Indianapolis has a dynamic combination of urban energy and midwest charm that fits perfectly with our culture and model," says Dr. George Walker, Chief Performance Officer at Chiro One. "With its mix of Fortune 500 companies and small businesses, Indiana is an exciting growth market that we're committed to supporting with the addition of our third clinic in the Northeast Indianapolis area."

The Indiana market provides a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our presence and brand recognition in the midwest with the added benefit of potential growth in the state of Indiana and even further east.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Located in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, Washington and Missouri over 60 Chiro One Wellness Center clinics see around a half million patient visits each year. Managed by TVG-Medulla, LLC, Chiro One Wellness Center offices set the gold standard in chiropractic through consistent patient outcomes, high patient satisfaction rates and accessible community education on the significant benefits of chiropractic care. For more information about Chiro One Wellness Centers, please visit http://www.chiroone.com .

About TVG-Medulla, LLC

TVG-Medulla, LLC is a healthcare service management organization providing support and services to all Chiro One Wellness Center offices. The Doctors of chiropractic serving within Chiro One clinics have access to Medulla's full-scale management departments, such as billing and insurance, marketing, clinical operations, human resources, maintenance, IT and more. In addition, Medulla also offers wellness programs and education services to communities, employers and organizations. For more information on practice acquisition, please visit www.medullallc.com/partners .

Media Contact

Amanda Roszkowski, Director of Digital Marketing & Content

Tel: 630.399.9047

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chiro One Wellness Centers