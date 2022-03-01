New Activia+ Multi-Benefit Drinkable Yogurt with Added Nutrients Helps Support Your Immune System

"At Danone, we know good gut health is the gateway to a variety of health benefits and overall well-being," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Family & Wellness Brands, Danone North America. "We also know that consumers are becoming increasingly interested in both gut health and foods that help support the immune system. Our new innovation, Activia+, comes at the perfect time as, now more than ever, people are turning to functional foods and products for the extra support of their gut and immune system."

As the #1 gut health brand, millions of Americans rely on Activia for its gut health benefits.6 With the introduction of Activia+, the first Activia product with nutrients to help support the immune system with Vitamins C, D and Zinc, the brand is now offering them a way to support both their gut health as well as their immune system. The new innovation has 9 grams of sugar, 70 calories, and comes in three fan-favorite flavors: strawberry, peach and raspberry.

To bring to life the added benefits of the nutrients in Activia+ for immune system support, the brand launched a new creative campaign, titled "A+ Feels." The campaign, geared towards younger generations of consumers interested in proactive health and a continuation of the Activia "A to Z" campaign from July 2020, features catchy, rhythmic music with scenes of diverse women feeling full of life – from family and fitness to work and love. The song lyrics explain that Activia+ Multi-Benefit Probiotic Yogurt Drinks packed with billions of live and active probiotics help support your gut health, plus have Vitamins C, D and Zinc to support your immune system, so you can get those A+ feels. Activia's modernized aesthetic and campaign vibe, as well as the launch of Activia+, helps address the demand from this younger, health and wellness-conscious consumer. The integrated creative campaign will live across national television, digital, social media, shopper marketing and public relations.

Activia+ is available in 3.1 fl. oz. bottles and is available at select retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, Target, and more, for $4.59 per 6-pack.

About Activia

Activia is a part of Danone North America and includes a variety of delicious and nutritious probiotic yogurts and drinks that help support gut health7. Backed by over 20 years of research, and holding the #1 gut health brand position in the probiotic space8, Activia knows that overall wellbeing starts from within. The brand was ahead of gut health trends and has been offering a broad range of products to help address the growing interest in this space. From classics like Dailies Probiotic Drink, a quick and tasty way to enjoy your daily probiotics, and Probiotic Yogurt with Fruit, a fruit-infused lowfat yogurt that's rich in flavor and creamy in texture, to new innovations like Activia+ Multi-Benefit Probiotic Yogurt Drinks9 with Vitamin C, D and Zinc to help support your immune system10, Activia's yogurts and drinks are packed with billions of live and active probiotics to help support gut health. Activia is a modern gut health innovator and is passionate about helping consumers feel their best with functional products that provide extra gut health and immune support.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

