New Ad Campaign Targets Abortion-Vulnerable Women in Critical U.S. Markets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Save the Storks announced today it is launching a new awareness campaign in "mission critical" markets in California and Florida which have some of the highest abortion rates in the nation. According to the research group Abort 73, 22 and 24 percent of all pregnancies are aborted in California and Florida, respectively.

The first phase of the initiative will consist of targeted radio, TV and digital marketing with messaging aimed at raising awareness around the pro-life movement, communicating the value of local pregnancy centers and articulating ways people can help connect abortion-vulnerable women to life-saving options in their communities.

"Often the issue of abortion can seem remote or even overwhelming to many people. They are unsure how to get involved or make a difference," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "Our organization wants to help people get involved with their local pregnancy center so they can help change the issue of abortion on a local level that will have ripple effects nationally, and lower abortion rates across the country."

The second phase, set to launch in August, will focus on connecting women with local pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) in these regions. The goal is to ensure women know where and how they can get the care they need. Women facing unplanned pregnancies will also be directed to mobile medical units, known as "Stork Buses" in their communities.

PRCs are a vital resource for communities, providing more than two million people per year with free medical and material resources at a tax-payer savings of $270 million.

To learn more about Save the Storks and its mission critical campaigns visit: https://savethestorks.com/life/

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: [email protected].

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks exists to inspire cultural change by shaping compelling pro-life narratives and empowering strategic partners to serve and value every life. The organization partners with pregnancy resource centers across the United States to empower women with choice during pregnancy through state-of-the-art mobile medical units known as "The Stork Bus." For more information about Save the Storks, visit savethestorks.com.

