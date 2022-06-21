New Addiction Treatment Center Opens in East Tennessee

On June 20 Landmark Recovery staff welcomed state senators Richard Briggs and Becky Duncan Massey, Lt. Brad Butler of the Blount County Sheriff's Office, Capt. Mark Taylor of the Maryville Police Department and Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy to celebrate and tour the 48-bed treatment center which is nestled in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains.

Michelle Dubey, chief clinical officer at Landmark Recovery, said the company's goal is to provide passionate, individualized services that provide a holistic approach to recovery while bringing more access to treatment for those who need it most.

"More than 400,000 Tennesseans are wrestling with drug or alcohol addiction," Dubey said. "Here in the Knoxville area there is an overwhelming need for more addiction recovery programs. Availability and affordability are two of the most prevalent barriers for individuals struggling with substance use. Landmark believes these individuals deserve the highest quality of clinical care available regardless of socioeconomic status or insurance provider."

More than 107,000 deaths due to drug overdose were recorded nationwide last year alone. The Knoxville area recorded 498 unintentional overdose deaths in 2021 and 221 this year. Knox, Roane, and Sevier counties were three of only four counties in the state which decreased overdose deaths due to opiods, while neighboring Blount and Loudon counties continued to increase, according to the 2021 TN Annual Overdose Report.

