New Additions to the SMArtX TAMP Include Strategies from Fidelity Institutional, Russell Investments, and Indxx Cannabis Industry Index

The Turnkey Asset Management Platform Adds 19 Strategies as Assets Reach an All-Time High of $15.902 Billion in AUM

This latest expansion of the SMArtX platform offers independent financial advisors the ability to construct dynamic portfolios, quickly and easily, while reaping the rewards of SMArtX technology and its TAMP – better service, solutions, trading, and customer support.

It also coincides with most-recent all-time high of $15.902 billion in assets under management, representing an increase of 45% since the beginning of the year.

"Our rapid acceleration and growth speak to a modern, more discerning RIA whereby the power of choice, coupled with speed and ease of execution, are the norm, not the exception," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The first half of the year saw assets increase another 45%, and that is on top of a 643% increase in AUM in 2020. I believe that makes SMArtX one of the fastest growing TAMPs."

SMArtX continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"Advisors are bracing for new economics and the ongoing threat of potential business-cycle downturns, hence a rebalancing of priorities focused exclusively on growth," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "We've seen proof and evidence in this industry particularly, that the future belongs to those business leaders willing to push past doing business as usual. SMArtX provides that competitive advantage."

The 19 new strategies added to the SMArtX platform include:

Aristotle Atlantic Partners

Large Cap Growth

Fidelity Institutional

Target Allocation Blended 20/80 (I) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 40/60 (I) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 60/40 (I) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 70/30 (I) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 85/15 (I) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 20/80 (Z) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 40/60 (Z) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 60/40 (Z) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 70/30 (Z) Model Portfolio



Target Allocation Blended 85/15 (Z) Model Portfolio

Indxx

US Cannabis Industry Index

Royce Investment Partners

Small-Cap Quality

Russell Investments

Large Cap



International



Small/Mid Cap

Schafer Cullen Capital Management

Small Cap Value Equity



SMID Dividend Value Equity

Sustainable Insight Capital Management

U.S. Large Cap Value

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

SMArtX Advisory Solutions

