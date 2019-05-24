New Adult Ice Cream Guarantees a Chill Time at DTE Energy Music Theatre

CLARKSTON, Mich., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter if they're into pop, rock, rap or country, music lovers at DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer will soon agree: vodka-infused ice cream is the perfect summer snack they never knew they were missing. The #2-ranked amphitheater in the world, with a much-lauded summer concert series, has recently entered into a multiyear partnership with Arctic Buzz, the maker of this innovative adult treat.

Arctic Buzz uses a revolutionary manufacturing process to combine everyone's two favorite treats—ice cream and alcohol—into the ideal refreshment to enjoy during a summer concert outside.

"The fans' enjoyment is our highest priority," says Todd Bell, Assistant Director of Operations for Levy Restaurants at DTE Energy Music Theatre. "Adding new and innovative products like Arctic Buzz to our concessions portfolio is a pitch-perfect way to elevate the fan experience."

"If you haven't tried it yet, let's just say that alcohol and ice cream are as perfect together as a night out at DTE Energy Music Theatre and the authentic sounds of such homegrown Michigan artists as Bob Seger, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent," says Bruce Pilarczyk, Arctic Buzz's Chief Operating Officer. "Arctic Buzz is elated to be among the exciting food offerings for patrons of DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer."

Arctic Buzz will offer a variety of their vodka-infused ice cream flavors, each with an ABV of 6% up to 9%, throughout DTE Energy Music Theatre concessions. DTE Energy Music Theatre's summer concert season kicks off May 19th and runs through September.

In addition to DTE Energy Music Theatre, Arctic Buzz Ice Cream can be found at Hollywood Markets, Harbortown Market and The Original Buscemi's Pizza and Sub locations across southeast Michigan, as well as at the MGM Grand Casino in Detroit.

Arctic Buzz would like to remind concert-goers to enjoy their alcohol-infused ice cream responsibly. Brain freeze is no joke.

About Arctic Buzz Ice Cream: Arctic Buzz uses a revolutionary manufacturing process to combine everyone's two favorite refreshments—ice cream and alcohol—into one amazing culinary treat. While other ice cream makers may sell liquor-inspired "flavors," Arctic Buzz is the only brand to offer consumers ice cream that achieves a 6% to 9% ABV in delicious flavors like Key Lime Pie, Cookies and Cream, Birthday Cake, Coconut, Raspberry and, of course, Chocolate or Vanilla. Currently sold in Texas, Michigan, New Jersey and Maryland, Arctic Buzz Ice Cream has plans for national distribution underway. Learn more at www.ArcticBuzzIceCream.com.

About 313 Presents: Headquartered in the heart of The District Detroit, 313 Presents is a joint venture between Olympia Entertainment and Palace Sports & Entertainment, offering fans, artists, booking agents and touring attractions an unmatched platform of premier entertainment destinations. 313 Presents is responsible for delivering unforgettable fan experiences via best-in-class booking, production, accounting, marketing and public relations services for world-class entertainment events, concerts, family shows and community functions at Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, Comerica Park, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill. 313 Presents also manages booking, marketing and production of events for City Theatre.

