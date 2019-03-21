New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Designed to Increase Productivity and Accelerate Yield

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Semicon China 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled its latest and most advanced focused ion beam scanning electron microscope (FIB-SEM) for nanometer scale materials characterization and analysis, the Thermo Scientific Helios 5 DualBeam microscope. The Helios 5 DualBeam FIB-SEM will be available in HX, FX and UX configurations, which address a broad range of industrial and research challenges. The FX and HX configurations are particularly focused on the needs of semiconductor manufacturers, fabless chip designers, materials researchers and analytical labs.

"As the semiconductor industry develops products for 5G, artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous driving, the need for smaller, faster and more efficient data processing increases," said Mike Shafer, president, materials and structural analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our Helios product family sets the industry standard by helping our customers stay on the leading edge of discovery. The new feedback systems and neural network-based software in the Helios 5 microscope delivers productivity, repeatability and ease-of-use that will help our semiconductor customers deliver the devices needed to advance new technologies."

The Helios 5 microscope addresses the increasing number of semiconductor technological challenges, including the need to develop products using smaller geometries, 3D structures, new materials and higher volumes of analytical samples for yield enhancement and root cause analysis.

When compared to the previous generation, the Helios 5 microscope improvements provide greater stability and ease of use, which can help reduce the operator expertise needed. Operator training may be reduced from months to days and is designed to enable all operators to achieve consistent, repeatable results on a wide variety of advanced applications. These productivity improvements produce a higher volume of high-quality samples, allowing customers to accelerate both their yield ramp and excursion resolution.

Other key improvements include AutoTEM 5, new monitoring hardware, smart alignments and process readiness software enhancements. All are designed to ensure the system is in the optimal operating state for either manual or automated workflows and can reduce the alignment time from tens of minutes to seconds, increasing system productivity by at least 15 percent, compared to prior generations of Helios microscope offerings. The Helios 5 TEM and Atom Probe sample preparation software can also increase access to the most advanced atomic-scale structural and compositional information and enable high-quality subsurface and 3D information at the nanometer scale with precise targeting of the region of interest.

Pilot production for the Helios 5 microscope will begin in April 2019. For more information, please visit the product page.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Gill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

(971) 294-9262

kathy.gill@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

