New Aerial Interdiction Law Championed by President Hernandez Approved by Honduran Congress

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honduran Congress has approved a new aerial interdiction law designed to further enhance the country´s ability to combat narco-trafficking in the country and throughout the Western Hemisphere. The new law was championed by President Juan Orlando Hernandez and passed during virtual session of the National Congress on Thursday, May 14,2020.

The purpose of the new law is to establish the rules and procedures for the location, identification, tracking, and interception of illegal aircraft. It allows Honduran officials to employ aircraft tracer cartridges on planes that are reasonably suspected of being primarily engaged in illicit drug trafficking, It will facilitate cooperation with other countries in the region and gives authorities the ability to identify, track and intercept aircraft that enter Honduran airspace illegally.

Luis Suazo, Vice Minister of Security and National Defense and Security Coordinator said, "This law is another important step taken by president Hernandez to fight narco-trafficking here and throughout our entire region. Honduras adjusts and designs its new strategy by creating new mechanisms for combating international drug trafficking. President Hernandez´s leadership on this issue has been critical and unparalleled."

The version of the law was passed in 2014 and more limited in scope. The new Aerial Interdiction Law contains more tactics that reflect the changes and enhancements of the fight against drug trafficking.

SOURCE Government of the Republic of Honduras