New Aerial Surveillance Capabilities with IMSAR's NSP-7 Synthetic Aperture Radar on a Primoco UAV One 150

The NSP-7 is a low-Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C), multi-mode Ku-band radar system. It is packaged in an easy-to-integrate, weatherized pod form factor. The radar performs several modes, including high resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging, magnitude and coherent change detection (MCD/CCD), and ground and maritime moving target indicator (GMTI/MMTI). The system functions day or night, in all weather conditions, and in other low-visibility conditions such as those caused by fog or smoke.

Larry Moore, Vice President at IMSAR said, "We're very impressed with the Primoco UAV team and the rapid innovation with high quality they've demonstrated in installing and flying our NSP-7 radar. The end result is a sensor and aircraft pairing that gives operators a powerful multisensor ISR capability."

The Primoco One 150 UAV is a medium weight UAV with 150 kg maximum take-off weight with fully automated operation, which is wholly produced by the OEM including its unique four-stroke four-cylinder engine. The advanced engine with low fuel consumption allows unnoticed operation due to its low noise footprint. The UAV has broken several records in endurance and range of control.

Primoco UAV SE CEO, Mr. Ladislav Semetkovský, commented on the integration: "We are proud to announce that we have integrated the NSP-7 on the One 150 UAS, and plan to start commercial proposals offering a multi-sensor UAS package in an economical, ready-to-fly solution with unbeaten parameters. Selecting IMSAR NSP-7 was a natural choice for us, given the superior performance of the radar allowing the fulfillment of a wide variety of use cases. We appreciate the superb support of IMSAR throughout the integration process."

About Primoco UAV SE

The Czech company Primoco UAV develops and produces the One 150 unmanned aircraft, capable of flying completely independently according to programmed flight plans. The key features of the aircraft are its size, maximum take-off weight 150 kg, 15 hours endurance, 2 000 km range, cruising speed 100-150 km/h, payload 30 kg and fully automatic take-off and landing. The company focuses on civilian applications for the aircraft especially in energy, border and coastal protection, fire monitoring and search and rescue operations as well as on law-enforcement and military applications. The company's aircraft is in operation on three continents. Primoco UAV is a publicly traded company on the Prague Stock Exchange in the PX START market. For more information, visit http://www.primocouav.com.

Contact: Jakub Fojtík, VP Business Development, [email protected]

About IMSAR LLC

IMSAR LLC is a privately owned research, development, and manufacturing company located in Springville, UT, that specializes in lightweight, low-power Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) devices and radar image processing. The first version of IMSAR's NanoSAR system was developed in 2008. Since then, IMSAR has continued to enhance the capability and reduce the size of its flagship radar system. For more information, visit www.imsar.com.

Contact: [email protected] , 1-801-798-8440

SOURCE IMSAR, LLC

