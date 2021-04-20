New AI to Reduce 20% of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Concrete Industry

OTTAWA, Ont., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the verge of a global summit aimed at reducing Greenhouse Gases (GHG), Giatec®, a leading innovator for building more sustainable concrete, announced a strategy based on a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool to cut at least 400 million tons annually of GHG emissions. Every year, 20 billion tons (10 billion cubic yards) of concrete is produced globally, making it the number one product created by humans.

Giatec Scientific Inc.

Giatec believes its strategy can reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 20% by getting the very conservative construction industry to accept new ways to design concrete mixes. After three years and well over $3 million in research efforts, Giatec launched SmartMix™, the world's first web-based AI program that applies millions of data points worldwide - the richest concrete dataset assembled. SmartMix analyzes all the variables for a project's specifications and creates the best mix to reduce cement use and still meet performance expectations.

A low-carbon economy is the focus of this week's global summit hosted by President Biden's administration. With Biden recommitting the United States to the Paris climate agreement, the recovery for the COVID-19-impacted economy and the construction industry will, without a doubt, be green. This includes a plan to invest $2 trillion in sustainable infrastructure to meet the ambitious climate progress that science demands.

Pouria Ghods, Giatec co-founder and CEO, says, "Our mandate and our vision are that, within three to five years, we will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of concrete. We are already seeing these changes with SmartMix. A recent project saved an additional 15,000 pounds of cement, that's 12,000 pounds of CO 2, on a 1,000 cubic yard pour, thanks to our AI program."

Giatec has a five-point strategy to reduce concrete's environmental impact:

Extending the SmartMix AI program's capabilities to reduce CO 2 emissions. Innovating smart sensors which provide decision-making data, digitalizing the industry to help save time, money, and tons of concrete waste. Mobilizing the brightest minds in sustainable construction at Giatec's annual Net Zero Construction Conference. Educating the industry with an ever-growing resource library aimed at advancing concrete techniques. Planting one tree for every product order shipped worldwide to offset the impact of GHG emissions.

There will be an expected surge in concrete production over the next few years as post-COVID recovery plans take place, including new infrastructure work. Giatec believes now is the time to start making changes that reduce GHG emissions of concrete production.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every job site. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dobrila Moogk, Vice President, Marketing

+1 (877) 497-6278 ext. 9280

[email protected]

Related Images

smartmix-web-based-ai-program.png

SmartMix Web-Based AI Program

SOURCE Giatec Scientific Inc.