New AKVIS AirBrush Video Plugin 1.0: Airbrush Painting Effects for Your Videos

PERM, Russia, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS expands its product portfolio with the new video editing software! The AKVIS artistic plugins open up unlimited creative possibilities for everyone.

AKVIS AirBrush Video applies spray painting techniques to movies and image sequences. In the airbrush art, paint and air meet and interact to create striking effects that get viewers emotionally involved and excited. The new software is a reliable assistant in your artistic projects. It is an indispensable filter that every video maker should have on hand. With the AirBrush Video plugin, it's easy to create impressive animated graffiti painting and cartoon effects. Make captivating videos and impress your audience!

The plugin is compatible with Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Premiere Elements, and EDIUS Pro. It includes the set of ready-to-use presets carefully designed by video editing experts for the new plugin.

Download AKVIS AirBrush Video 1.0! The 30-day trial lets users try the effect without activation.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit).

AKVIS AirBrush Video Home sells for $49.00, AirBrush Video Pro - for $69.00. One license key allows activating the software on two computers. Also, AKVIS offers Video Bundle that includes two artistic plugins - AirBrush Video and Sketch Video - 30% Off. For more details about the new software, visit akvis.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

