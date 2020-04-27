New Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response Enhancements Expand Visibility and Attack Protection for Resource-Constrained Security Teams

HOUSTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today announced key technology investments to its managed detection and response (MDR) platform to deliver greater attack surface coverage. With the number of remote workers having substantially increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations must now more than ever vigilantly guard against the risk of cyber attacks.

"Managed detection and response gives security teams cost-effective access to advanced technologies and 24/7 security experts for protecting their businesses against today's increasingly prevalent and sophisticated cyber attacks," said Onkar Birk, Chief Product Officer, Alert Logic. "These new capabilities, designed for simplicity with both partners and customers in mind, will help businesses cover more of their attack surface to deliver the best security outcomes."

Purpose-built for Partners

For more comprehensive security, increased visibility, and better attack protection, Managed Accounts Dashboards have been added to the Alert Logic MDR console. The dashboards provide a visual depiction of the partners' managed accounts, so they can quickly assess the security posture, at the individual customer level, and make decisions about where to focus their resources for maximum efficiency.

Comprehensive Coverage for Businesses

Two new Alert Logic MDR capabilities provide greater visibility across IT assets and help businesses better detect threats across their environments.

Marketplace-Style Application Registry

Alert Logic has incorporated a centralized repository into the MDR console that displays easily configurable, third-party platform integrations for assisting in log collection. This helps security teams stay up to date on the latest log sources and incident types available, as well as what is on the horizon.

CIS Benchmarks for Azure

Alert Logic MDR is now certified by the Center of Internet Security (CIS) for the Microsoft Azure Foundations Benchmark. Organizations can now assess both their Azure and AWS environments against an industry standard CIS Benchmark, identify misconfigurations, and receive step-by-step remediation guidance. Additionally, Alert Logic partners can embed and deliver this capability to their customers.

Essential Protection for Remote Workers

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alert Logic has experienced a 92 percent increase in deployed endpoints. To provide security teams with the necessary attack surface coverage during this steep rise in remote workers, Alert Logic is offering 90-day free vulnerability detection with extended protection. The offer includes next generation, machine learning-enabled protection, AWS configuration checks, asset discovery, and vulnerability scanning. Alert Logic also launched a COVID-19 resource center with additional guidance on how to adjust to an expanding remote workforce.

To learn more about Alert Logic MDR, visit alertlogic.com/managed-detection-and-response/.

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response (MDR) provider, delivering unrivaled security value. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited budget and expertise, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our purpose-built technology and team of MDR security experts protect your organization and empower you to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia, and online at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – our knowledge is your advantage.

Alert Logic® is a registered trademark of Alert Logic, Inc. All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.

For Alert Logic Inquiries:

Christine Blake

Public Relations

W2 Communications

703-877-8114

[email protected]

SOURCE Alert Logic

Related Links

http://www.alertlogic.com/

