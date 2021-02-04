New Alfa Laval Cluster President India, Middle East & Africa and Managing Director MEA

Sergio Hicke, 52, from Argentina, has been part of the Alfa Laval Group since 1995, where he built his career in multiple managerial positions including Managing Director in Argentina, Head of Business Center Air Heat Exchanger, and Equipment Regional Manager for Latin America. Most recently he was the Cluster President of Southern Europe and Managing Director of Alfa Laval in Adriatic.

Sergio Hicke graduated in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Católica of Argentina, with an MBA in Strategic Management & Marketing. For several years he was the President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Italy and Argentina, and a member of the Union of European Chambers.

