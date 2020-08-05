New Amava Virtual Volunteers(™) Program Promotes Safe Volunteering to Keep Boomers and Retirees Active and Connected During COVID-19 Pandemic

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amava announces the official launch of the Amava Virtual Volunteers Program to bring Amava members safe opportunities to volunteer with leading charitable organizations during the pandemic. "Staying active and socially engaged in the current environment is extremely challenging, especially for our members who have moved beyond full-time work and parenting," said Mark Silverman, CEO of Amava. "The Virtual Volunteer Program enables Amava members to safely connect with others while helping those in need by participating in women's health research , promoting heart health , comforting hospitalized children , helping the homeless and much more."

Amava is forging connections between leading nonprofits and willing, highly qualified volunteers at a crucial moment. Because of the challenges presented by COVID-19, nonprofits need support today and the millions of people encouraged to stay in place and social distance need ways to stay active and engaged now. The Amava team works on both sides of the experience, crafting researched, information-rich descriptions of the opportunities, prequalifying volunteers based on interest and ability, and providing Members with support to help them connect and succeed. Both nonprofit organizations and Amava members can take advantage of the program free of charge .

"I'm extremely proud of the way our team came together to tackle this challenge and the amazing response we have received from leading charitable organizations," says Kim Read, EVP at Amava. "Working closely with volunteer organizations such as the American Heart Association, Learning Ally, LifeMoves, Soldiers' Angels, Tarjimly, Ryan's Case for Smiles, Quilts For Kids and Crisis Text Line, we have already been able to match hundreds of Amava members with critical volunteer opportunities that not only help organizations achieve their objectives, but provide a meaningful way for members to stay engaged while staying safe at home."

Paula Restrepo, Volunteer Nation Lead at Learning Ally said, "We are so happy to work with Amava to offer meaningful virtual volunteer opportunities for its members. Amava staff made it super easy for us to be part of their offerings. They made it happen in one day and nicely described how the Amava mission connects to our opportunities."

The Executive Director of Ryan's Case for Smiles, Melissa Lusk, noted that the organization is "ecstatic to be partnering with Amava members, working together to help provide comfort and support to sick kids and their families." Lusk added that "We are thankful that Amava members are sharing their time, talent and treasures to help create whimsical, child-friendly pillowcases that will be delivered to children receiving treatment for life-changing illnesses and injuries in hospitals across the nation."

Amava is the first platform designed specifically to help a new generation of retirees and empty nesters stay active and connected throughout their lives, proven keys to health and longevity. In addition to the Amava Virtual Volunteer Program, Amava also recently launched an online learning space with hundreds of live and self-paced virtual classes to enable members to pursue interests from home and stay competitive when they look to reenter the workforce. Revenue from classes helps support the Amava Virtual Volunteer Program.

Amava is continuing to scale both programs. New classes are added regularly and additional, qualifying nonprofits will be given a free presence on the Amava site to connect with Amava members. Basic Amava Membership is free and nonprofit organizations can inquire about joining the Amava Virtual Volunteers Program at no charge.

Amava is connecting a new generation of retirees and empty nesters with select socially engaging opportunities to earn, learn, give back and more. Under the banner of "Discover Your Next," Amava provides the guidance, insight and knowledge that enables members to design a balanced, post-career, post-parenting life filled with excitement and purpose.

