New American Funding Announces New Mortgage Programs for Self-Employed & Non-Traditional Income Borrowers

"We're dedicated to making sure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve the American dream," said Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding. "At New American Funding, we're excited to offer more options to a more diverse set of consumers and help them through the homeownership process."

Non-QM loans provide purchase or refinance opportunities for individuals that don't have traditional, full-time employment or income-verification documentation.

The Non-QM home loan can fill the niche for those who don't necessarily fit into the "qualified-mortgage box." This loan can be customized and use alternate methods of income verification to help the borrower get approved for a mortgage.

Income sources consist of:

Self-employed

Fluctuating and non-traditional incomes

Workers with fluctuating income

Qualifying assets, but no income

Alternative income verification methods accepted

Second homes and investment properties may be eligible

Ways for borrowers to prove their income or assets for a Non-QM loan include:

Full Documentation

One-Year Tax Return Program

Bank Statement Program (6 or 12 months)

Asset Depletion/Asset Qualification

The Non-QM loan can be used for a rate-and-term refinance, a cash out refinance, or a new home purchase for owner-occupied, second homes or investment homes.

A New American Funding Loan Officer can assess your individual employment, asset and income profile to determine if this product is right for you.

To get started or to learn about how a Non-QM loan might be the right home financing solution for you, please visit newamericanfunding.com

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 115,000 loans for $28 billion, approximately 205 branches, and about 3,000 employees. The company offers several niche products, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times.

