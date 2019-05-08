New American Funding Appoints Scott Frommert as Chief Financial Officer

"The culture, technology, leadership and the NAF360 environment are the reasons I chose to join New American Funding," said Scott Frommert, CFO of New American Funding. "I'm looking forward to helping more individuals become homeowners and I'm excited to grow my career with such an amazing company."

With his industry knowledge and leadership, Frommert is looking forward to applying his mortgage and financial knowledge to New American Funding and being able to keep up on the latest macro and microeconomic patterns and translating them into business strategies. He also enjoys participating in peer groups and bench-marking and learning from the greater financial services community.

"We're thrilled to have Scott Frommert be a part of the New American Funding family," said Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding. "Scott has a passion for the American dream and enjoys being able to help more people become homeowners, which makes him a great fit for New American Funding. Not only does he have great leadership skills, but his drive and commitment are already making a huge impact with the company."

Frommert has a B.S. in Business Finance as well as a M.S. in Financial Analytics and Portfolio Management from Arizona State University.

In his new position, Frommert will be based out of the corporate office in Tustin, CA.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 120,000 loans for approximately $30 billion, 210 branches, and about 3,000 employees. The company offers several niche loans and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

